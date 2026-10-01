49ers Add 6-Year Veteran WR Amid Mike Evans Injury

The San Francisco are coming off a 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. They remain undefeated and sit atop the NFC West standings.

The 49ers are now gearing up for their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos currently hold a 2-1 record. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 on Sunday.

San Francisco’s wide receiver became thinner after Mike Evans suffered a rib injury during the Cardinals game.

The 49ers will host the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PST.

49ers Make Multiple WR Moves

The 49ers promoted Brandin Cooks to their 53-man roster and signed 6-year WR Malik Turner to the practice squad on Thursday. To make room, the team released WR KhaDarel Hodge.

The team announced: “The 49ers announced they have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, signed WR Malik Turner to the team’s practice squad and released WR KhaDarel Hodge.”

Looking at Malik Turner

Turner was one of 5 WRs the 49ers held a tryout for on Tuesday, Sep. 29. Another player was Dante Pettis, whom the team signed on Wednesday.

Pettis was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft before San Francisco waived him in 2020.

Like Pettis, Turner is also familiar with the 49ers. The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. The WR played in 6 combined games and did not record a reception.

But with the 49ers battling injuries to their wide receiver group, there could be an opportunity for Turner to see the field.

The WR has 29 receptions for 414 yards throughout his 6-year NFL career. He has spent seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2) and Dallas Cowboys (2) before joining the 49ers.

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Malik Turner #84 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Alontae Taylor #1 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half in the game at Caesars Superdome on September 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

How Does the 49ers WR Room Look Heading Into Week 4?

Veteran WR Mike Evans is considered “day-to-day” after suffering a rib injury on Sunday. 49ers GM John Lynch appeared on local radio station KNBR on Thursday and provided the latest update on Evans.

“He is old school in his mindset and he doesn’t want to miss… Mike will make every attempt and we’ll see where that goes,” Lynch told KNBR.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported seeing Evans working on the side field during Thursday’s team practice.

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers’ only healthy receivers heading into Week 4 are Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and the recently elevated Brandin Cooks.

Watkins was the only other 49ers WR to catch a pass outside of Evans in the Cardinals game. But Samuel Sr. recorded an odd stat line of 0 receptions, 80 yards, and a touchdown on a hook-and-ladder play with Evans.

San Francisco could pivot to recent practice squad signees Dante Pettis or Malik Turner if Evans is not healthy for Week 4.