Ex-49ers Star Aldon Smith Spent His Final Hours Feeding the Homeless, Friend Says

On Saturday evening, the NFL world was rocked by the sudden and tragic passing of former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Aldon Smith. A former first-round pick and a tremendous talent, Smith played for other franchises more recently but chose to make San Francisco his home, and clearly made an impact in the community there.

In fact, in Smith’s final hours, he was doing exactly that. On Saturday evening, he and a friend were delivering pizzas to a charity that feeds the homeless, mere hours before Smith’s death. It’s a testament to his character and his dedication to the San Francisco community.

Former San Francisco 49ers ED Aldon Smith Spent His Final Hours Feeding the Homeless

Amir Shirazi, Smith’s friend, said he and Smith were feeding the homeless just before Smith’s untimely passing. The two men dropped 10 pizzas off at CHAM Deliverance Ministry, a local San Francisco charity that feeds the homeless.

“He was a very sweet, caring, loving giant,” Shirazi told the San Francisco Chronicle. “That if you really knew him, you’d know who he truly is.”

After dropping off the pizzas, Shirazi and Smith drove to Shirazi’s house, according to NBC. After going inside, Shirazi came out to find Smith slumped over in the front seat. No cause of death has been confirmed.

“He was perfectly fine an hour before,” Shirazi said. “I came out and he was basically dead in my front seat. I’m just in shock.”

“My impression was that this is a young man that wanted to help the homeless, which was great,” Wagers said. “When the 49ers and people like that want to help the community, that’s everything.”

Former 49ers ED Aldon Smith’s Legacy Will Be One of Giving Back

Smith spent his final hours serving his community. Giving back to the most vulnerable in San Francisco. Despite how horrifically unexpected his death was, there’s a certain poetic beauty in having your final act be something so selfless. Should we all get the chance for something so noble.

Rather than being remembered for his rocky NFL career or his personal struggles, it’s my hope at least that Smith’s legacy will be one of service, of giving back. He was a man who worked hard to turn his life around, help people around him, and teach the younger generations how to be a better man. According to NBC, Smith recently met with the 49ers’ rookie class to warn them not to make the same mistakes he did.

It makes his death all the more tragic, knowing the man Aldon Smith had become.