Former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Gets Good News From Texans

One former San Francisco 49ers standout is starting to cement his place with a Super Bowl contender.

Texans practice squad elevation for former All-Pro Colts and 49ers special teams ace George Odum for Bengals game, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning. “Odum had a tackle vs. Bills and played 71 percent of the special teams snaps. Has 205 career tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.”

Odum, 32, played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2022 to 2024 and is a 2-time NFL All-Pro.

“George Odum … the dude is fun to watch on special teams,” Texans reporter Jayson Braddock wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He wants to be in the action & hunts contact.”

From UDFA to Decade-Long NFL Career

Odum, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, is a safety by trade and was named FCS All-American, 2-time All-Southland Conference, and the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Central Arkansas in 2018 — a school still best known for being the college where Basketball Hall of Famer and 6-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen played.

He made the roster for the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played there for 4 seasons, with his 1st NFL All-Pro nod in 2020. Odum was also named All-Pro with the 49ers in 2022.

Through 9 seasons, Odum has banked $15.1 million in career earnings — incredible money for a player who has never been a full-time starter.

Texans Already Feeling Pressure in Week 2

The Texans are already feeling pressure in Week 2 after a 36-31 home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

For Houston, a team many think is a Super Bowl contender, there is an impetus in 2026 on not starting the season slow — and for good reason.

In 2025, the Texans started the season 0-3 but won 11 of their last 12 games to make the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season.