NFL All-Pro Trade Prediction Sees ‘Demand’ for Move to 49ers

If the San Francisco 49ers want to have 2 gimpy and highly paid edge rushers on the roster in 2026, the opportunity might be out there.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby at the top of his list of NFL stars likely headed toward trade requests, with the 49ers predicted as his preferred destination.

Crosby is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus — the injury that got his trade to the Baltimore Ravens rescinded in March — and signed a 3-year, $106.5 million contract before the 2025 season.

The 49ers’ NFL All-Pro edge rusher, Nick Bosa, only played 3 games in 2025 before he tore his ACL. Bosa is playing on the 5-year, $170 million contract extension he signed before the 2023 season.