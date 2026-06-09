49ers Could Land Familiar Cap Casualty

The San Francisco 49ers could see a familiar face become available amid organized team activities this month, if the projection comes true.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay tabbed former 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead as a salary cap casualty with the Jacksonville Jaguars recently. Armstead spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars after a strong start to his career with the 49ers, from 2015 to 2023.
He’s just costing the Jaguars a lot of money. Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Jaguars, as he left the Bay Area in free agency three years ago.
“With June 1 now in the rear-view, it’s relatively surprising that Arik Armstead is still on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster,” Kay wrote. “Armstead is one of the more obvious potential salary cap casualties in the NFL right now. With the cash-strapped Jaguars lacking cap room and Armstead having no guaranteed money left on his contract, the team could clear up nearly $15 million [and only incur a shade under $5 million in dead money] by releasing the veteran defensive lineman.”
“While Armstead was a quality contributor to the NFL’s top rushing defense last year and recorded 5.5 sacks—his highest total since 2021—he’s set to enter an age-33 season and could be due for a sharp regression.”
That’s where the 49ers could come in and sign Armstead, as the team has $72.13 million in salary cap space. Armstead is set to make $14 million in base salary this season, and the 49ers could afford that level of pay.
This is all contingent upon the 49ers and Armstead mending fences after the two couldn’t reach a contract agreement in early 2024.
Arik Armstead Still Has Something Left
While Armstead turns 33, he still has something left, though Kay made it clear that Armstead likely isn’t on the same level he was in his final season with the 49ers.
“Pro Football Focus issued a replacement-level 60.3 overall grade to Armstead last season,” Kay wrote. “While he did rank top-15 amongst qualifying defensive interior players in sacks, hurries and pressures, his production tailed off in the back half of the campaign.”
“It’s unlikely he’ll improve much in his 12th NFL season, meaning it could be time to make the tough but financially prudent decision to move on,” Kay added. “If Armstead does get released, there will likely be several teams clamoring for his services.”
Kay floated the Green Bay Packers as a potential landing spot, and he noted that the Packers could use a “grizzled veteran” and a mentor such as Armstead in the defensive trenches. That said, Armstead already has history with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s crew, and Armstead could boost a Niners defensive front that needs depth this year.
Why Niners Need Arik Armstead Back For Depth
San Francisco isn’t brimming with elite, healthy defensive linemen at the moment.
Osa Odigihizuwa is dealing with an injury, and he’s coming off a season where he had just 3.5 sacks and 16 tackles. Alfred Collins had a sack and two forced fumbles last season, and C.J. West only had a sack and 12 tackles last year.
The 49ers added rookie defensive tackles Sebastian Valdez and Grace Halton this year, and fellow defensive tackle Evan Anderson could finally see the field in Year Two. San Francisco could use Armstead’s veteran leadership in that position group as much as the Packers could.
49ers Could Land Familiar Cap Casualty