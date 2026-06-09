49ers Could Land Familiar Cap Casualty

The San Francisco 49ers could see a familiar face become available amid organized team activities this month, if the projection comes true.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay tabbed former 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead as a salary cap casualty with the Jacksonville Jaguars recently. Armstead spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars after a strong start to his career with the 49ers, from 2015 to 2023.

He’s just costing the Jaguars a lot of money. Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Jaguars, as he left the Bay Area in free agency three years ago.

“With June 1 now in the rear-view, it’s relatively surprising that Arik Armstead is still on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster,” Kay wrote. “Armstead is one of the more obvious potential salary cap casualties in the NFL right now. With the cash-strapped Jaguars lacking cap room and Armstead having no guaranteed money left on his contract, the team could clear up nearly $15 million [and only incur a shade under $5 million in dead money] by releasing the veteran defensive lineman.”