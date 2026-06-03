San Francisco 49ers Announce Signing Ex-Third-Round Pick Deemed ‘Easy Fit’

The San Francisco 49ers added veteran help to their secondary on June 2, signing safety Ashtyn Davis to a one-year deal and waiving running back Jermar Jefferson in the corresponding move.

The team announced the move, noting that Davis brings 84 games of NFL experience, 34 career starts and a history of production on both defense and special teams. The 49ers said Davis has 217 career tackles, 19 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 23 special teams tackles.

For a June signing, this one comes with a little more intrigue than the usual back-end roster churn. John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast praised the addition on X, writing, “Love this! Ashton Davis has been an easy fit for awhile now.”

The spelling is Ashtyn Davis, but the point is the same: Davis makes sense for a 49ers roster that needed more veteran safety competition before training camp.

Ashtyn Davis Gives the 49ers Veteran Safety Depth

Davis, 29, was originally a third-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the Jets before playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

His best path to a role in San Francisco is not complicated. Davis has played meaningful defensive snaps, has started games, has experience at free safety and has been a regular special teams contributor. That matters for a 49ers team that did not make a major investment at safety during free agency or the draft.

Davis started 12 games for Miami last season. The 49ers’ announcement credited him with 63 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games with the Dolphins.

That is the useful context here. Davis is not being added as a headliner, but he has enough recent starting experience to push for a roster spot if he picks up the defense quickly and shows value on special teams.

Why John Chapman’s ‘Easy Fit’ Read Makes Sense

Chapman’s reaction fits the profile.

Davis is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, and his career has included enough versatility to appeal to a staff looking for interchangeable defensive backs. Niners Nation charted Davis’ 2025 usage with Miami and reported that he played 495 of his 681 defensive snaps at free safety, while also logging 124 snaps at linebacker depth and 42 in the slot.

That kind of usage is important. The 49ers do not just need a player who can line up deep in August. They need defensive backs who can survive different personnel groupings, contribute in sub-packages and handle special teams work if they are not starting.

Davis’ ball production also stands out for a depth signing. Nine interceptions and five forced fumbles in 84 career games is not star-level production, but it is meaningful for a player being added in June on a one-year deal.

There are limitations, too. Niners Nation reported that Davis allowed just two catches on six targets of 20-plus air yards last season but had more trouble at the intermediate level, allowing seven catches for 114 yards on eight such targets.

That makes the fit more specific: Davis profiles as veteran competition and a potential role player, not someone who automatically changes the starting lineup.

Jermar Jefferson’s Short 49ers Stay Ends Quickly

The corresponding move also says something about how fluid the bottom of the 49ers roster is in early June.

Jefferson signed with the team on May 28, according to the 49ers, and was waived less than a week later to make room for Davis.

Jefferson’s exit is less about a running back evaluation ending abruptly and more about positional priority. The 49ers already had reason to keep bodies at running back during offseason work, but safety depth became the more immediate need once Davis was available.

For Davis, the opportunity is straightforward. He gets a chance to compete for a role on a contender, return to Northern California and prove he can be more than a late-offseason addition.

Davis is also a local name for Bay Area fans. The 49ers noted that he is from Santa Cruz, California, and played four seasons at Cal, where he recorded 171 tackles, 19 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

That does not guarantee anything once training camp starts. But it does give the signing a cleaner storyline: a local former third-round pick with starting experience, special teams value and enough versatility to make the roster math more interesting.

For a one-year deal in June, that is a reasonable swing.