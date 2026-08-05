49ers Get Bad Injury News on 10-Time Pro Bowler

Even the infamous “Electrical Substation” parody account had enough by Wednesday afternoon — injuries have really done their worst to the San Francisco 49ers in training camp.

Another critical name was added to the list on Wednesday when 10-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk was out with a fractured finger.

“No practice today for Kyle Juszczyk, who broke his finger,” 49ers reporter David Lombardi wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

The 49ers are only 7 practices into the season headed into Thursday.

“By the end of Wednesday’s practice, the Niners had 20 players (including the 3 on PUP) not participating because of injury,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X on Wednesday. “In 2024, they had 23 not practicing when they canceled joint practices with the Saints. Chris Foerster says that’s not something that’s come up to him with the Titans for next week, though it could have been discussed elsewhere in the building. Don’t think the Niners are super concerned that the injuries they have (aside from Ricky Pearsall) are long term but they still need to have enough healthy bodies to handle the rigors of joint practices.”

“Even I’m surprised at this point,” the Electrical Substation parody wrote on its official X account after the latest round of injuries were announced.

The full list of 49ers out by the end of Wednesday’s practice, per Wagoner:

Juszczyk One of NFL’s Most Versatile Players

There is little Juszczyk hasn’t been asked to do in the 49ers’ offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who played the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ohio native at tight end, running back and wide receiver over the last 9 seasons — that stretch included 2 Super Bowl appearances

Juszczyk was a 2-time All-Ivy League tight end at Harvard before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the 4th round (No. 130 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft — only the 10th player in Harvard history drafted into the NFL. In 4 seasons with the Ravens, he thrived in a pass-catching and blocking role and made the first of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls in 2016.

The 49ers signed Juszczyk, 34, to a 4-year, $21 million free agent contract in 2017 and again to a 5-year, $27 million contract extension in 2021. Juszczyk ended the 2024 season with $42.4 million in career earnings … then signed another 2-year, $7.5 million contract extension in March 2025.