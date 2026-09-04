Bears Handed Intriguing Josh Sweat Take Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers will likely be in the market for pass rush help if they are contenders once the trade deadline rolls around. Nonetheless, the question will be: Which pass rusher would make sense for the Niners?

There are a couple of veteran pass rushers on rebuilding teams that could be a good fit for the right price midway through the season. One of the names that’s been in the speculation conversation regarding the Niners is Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a Sept. 2 article that the Cardinals have no plans to trade Sweat. However, that tone might change if they are below .500 around the deadline. As a result, any team that might want Sweat could play the waiting game.

Nonetheless, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report doesn’t see the Niners as a landing spot for Sweat, as his trade pitch sees the pass rusher heading to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Arizona will likely change its stance on trading players if and when it becomes clear that it can’t contend in 2026—or if it becomes obvious that rookie quarterback Carson Beck isn’t a franchise savior,” Knox wrote in a Sept. 4 article. “Sweat will turn 30 next offseason and looms as a potential 2027 cap casualty. Moving him for quality draft capital would make sense.”

Why the Bears Need Josh Sweat to Bolster Pass Rush

Last season, Sweat played 540 defensive snaps for the Cardinals, leading to a 74.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 47 total pressures, 12 sacks, 29 hurries, and six QB hits.

Sweat also registered three forced fumbles, 20 stops, and 11 solo tackles. Knox added in his article why this potential midseason trade makes sense for the Bears.

“Giving up a conditional pick that could become a Day-2 selection for Sweat would be logical for a contender like the Chicago Bears,” Knox wrote. “Chicago still needs a consistent edge presence opposite Montez Sweat, and it could acquire one by doing a deal with the Cardinals.”

49ers Urged to Consider Josh Sweat as Trade Option

As for why the Niners are in this Sweat speculation, it’s because KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes the team has to upgrade its pass rush. Moreover, Krueger notes that Sweat would be an ideal trade target for the 49ers.

“They need one more [pass rusher],” Krueger said on the Aug. 28 edition of “49ers Collective.” “You’ve got five edge rushers, Bosa, Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White, Romello Height and Ogbo Okoronkwo, right now, but I think you probably need one more big-time rusher.

“I think they ought to make a big play for Josh Sweat. I think they should be calling [Cardinals general manager] Monti Ossenfort every day, all day, saying, you want Kurtis Rourke? You want Alfred Collins? You want 2027 draft capital? Let’s talk.”

The hurdle the 49ers would face if they were to be interested in Sweat is that they are in the same division as the Cardinals. As a result, Arizona might want to ship him out of the NFC West, but if San Francisco makes an offer better than one from a team like the Bears, Arizona might consider trading within the division.