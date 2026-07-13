Bears Get Strong Joey Bosa Message Amid 49ers Speculation

Joey Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have been in the speculation conversation this offseason as a potential fit for the two sides. Bosa might be looking to play for a contender, while the Niners need help with their pass rush situation.

Last season, the 49ers put together 20 team sacks. Still, the team is likely hoping that Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams return from injury, along with the trade for Osa Odighizuwa and the drafting of Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, can boost their team sack total.

The older Bosa would be an ideal fit for San Francisco. However, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes the veteran pass rusher fits the Chicago Bears better as training camp approaches.

“The Chicago Bears have been quiet in addressing arguably their biggest need of this offseason,” Wilcox wrote in a July 12 article. “Which is why it feels like a splash move on a lingering free agent is coming ahead of Week 1.

“Joey Bosa is an older veteran and does have some well-documented injury problems, but all in all he’s worth the swing considering the massive void he’d fill for the Bears. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Bosa finished with five sacks and five forced fumbles. He can still be a steady contributor, which is exactly why Chicago needs to add him before someone else does.”

Joey Bosa Could Have Prominent Role With the Bears

Still, Wilcox notes that other teams make sense for Bosa, such as the Niners. However, the former Los Angeles Chargers star would have a bigger role in Chicago, playing as the No. 2 guy behind Montez Sweat.

“San Francisco, Seattle and even the Detroit Lions could be interested in a player like Bosa. For the Bears, he’d be their second pass rusher behind Montez Sweat, who still has some juice remaining but also needs a running mate. Bosa would be the perfect short-term solution.

“The Bears get an improvement on defense while also looking like a team that could contend with the rest of the NFC. Chicago’s biggest problem last year was not generating enough pressure on the defensive line.”

During the 2025 season, the former Buffalo Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

49ers Insider Isn’t Buying Joey Bosa Retiring

Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the player might be leaning toward retirement. Despite that update, Niners beat reporter for SI, Grant Cohn, believes this is a negotiating tactic by Bosa rather than a genuine consideration of retirement.

“Doesn’t this feel like a negotiating tactic?” Cohn said in a June 26 video on his YouTube channel. “It also feels like stalling, man. If I were 30, I don’t know. I didn’t play football. I probably wouldn’t want to do training camp either. I’d probably prefer to play golf.

“Also, with these seasons getting so long, if I already had $100 million, maybe I’d be cool to do the Philip Rivers thing where you just sort of slide in, wait around, survey the landscape, pick a team that is good, and then join that team as opposed to trying to figure out which team’s going to be good in June, what team this season, months from now, is going to be good. Getting it wrong and they’re wasting your time.”