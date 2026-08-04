49ers Get Blunt Message on Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel Returns

The San Francisco 49ers decided to bring back two familiar faces for the 2026 NFL season. Early in the offseason, the Niners signed Dre Greenlaw, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, early in training camp, the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to offset the loss of Ricky Pearsall, who is out for the 2026 campaign. As for Samuel, he returns to the Bay Area after playing last season with the Washington Commanders.

With those two now back as the preseason and 2026 season near, Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk spoke about having Samuel and Greenlaw back in the dressing room and what they bring to the team.

“Those are two of the bullies on the offense and the defense, guys that set the tone, guys that really motivate others just by the way that they play, the physical nature that both of them play with, and I’m so happy to have both of them,” Juszczyk told reporters on Aug. 3 (h/t 95.7 The Game).

“… To have both of those guys back and just knowing how talented they are, as well as what kind of leadership and motivation they bring, I just think they’re incredible additions to this team.”

Kyle Juszczyk on What Dre Greenlaw Brings to the 49ers

Moreover, Juszczyk went into detail about having Greenlaw back on the Niners’ defense, as he will have to go up against the linebacker in practice once again.

“Dre genuinely is one of my favorite players in the NFL,” Juszczyk added. “The way that he just goes out there with reckless abandon and plays so physical, it genuinely motivates you. One of my favorite things is seeing him make a big play while we’re on the bench during games, and that motivates us to go out there and do the same thing.”

Deebo Samuel Gets Blunt on Rickey Pearsall Injury

On Aug. 1, the Niners announced that Pearsall’s 2026 NFL season is over before it even began. The Niners put Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve as the wide receiver continues to deal with a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

With Pearsall now needing to focus on getting healthy for the 2027 NFL season, Samuel issued a message to his teammate amid this challenging moment.

“The night whenever he got the news, he was a little frustrated, and I was like, ‘Bro, just keep your head up, man. Your time’s coming,'” Samuel told reporters on Aug. 1. “It’s just that he kind of had bad luck right now. There’s really nothing he can do about it. But overall, he’s shown what he’s capable of when he’s healthy, and I’m wishing him well with surgery and a quick recovery, for sure.”

Now, Samuel will need to replace the production the Niners were likely hoping to get from Pearsall this 2026 season. Last season with the Commanders, Samuel played 713 total snaps, leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade.

Furthermore, the veteran wideout hauled in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.