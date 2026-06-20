49ers Get Blunt Take on Dre Greenlaw After Broncos Stint

The San Francisco 49ers were active in free agency this offseason, signing Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to bolster their wideout group. However, the Niners also decided to bring back a familiar face as they signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to reunite him with Fred Warner.

In his first stint with the 49ers from 2019 to 2024, the veteran linebacker recorded 295 solo tackles, 160 assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 64 games, per StatMuse.

Greenlaw would sign with the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2025, but last season didn’t go as planned. Injuries played a major part in the linebacker being one-and-done in Denver, and now he’s looking to show that, with the Niners, he can be an impactful player.

Moreover, FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur believes that will be the case as he has Greenlaw as the biggest X-factor for San Francisco this upcoming season.

“Greenlaw was the heartbeat of the Niners in his first stint with the team from 2019-24,” Arthur wrote in a June 18 article. “After a year in Denver, he returns to San Francisco as the expected starter at weakside linebacker.

“In Greenlaw’s first six seasons with San Francisco, the defense played significantly better with him on the field. Overall, including the playoffs, the 49ers went 52-24 when Greenlaw played.”

Dre Greenlaw Opens Up About Last Season With Broncos

Recently, Greenlaw spoke to the media on May 28 and shared what his last season with the Broncos was like as he looks to rebound in San Francisco.

“Last year was tough,” Greenlaw told reporters. “Last year was real tough, but it’s just part of ball, it’s part of life. Life ain’t never been just going the way you think it’s gonna go or going the way you want it to go.

“But I had to learn a lot about myself last year and then just take a step back and … I didn’t get a chance to play football a lot. So I’m just grateful to be healthy right now and play football. But you definitely have times when things weren’t going good that you kind of felt like, ‘Damn.'”

Dre Greenlaw Talks Reuniting With 49ers’ Fred Warner

Nonetheless, the linebacker looks to put that chapter behind him and hopes to have success. Moreover, he will have Warner again by his side, and Greenlaw is more than excited for that reunion and to pick up where they left off as one of the best linebacker tandems in the league.

“It just feels like normal,” Greenlaw added (h/t 49ers Web Zone). “I mean, just to be beside a guy like Fred, just always locked in, just his love for the game, it just radiates throughout the whole team.

“His leadership and his voice, that’s the main thing. He’s the voice on the defense, and you got somebody like that, just confident right next to you, it just kind of settles you down. So, it just feels like normal.”

“Just an unbelievable feeling, just missing the guys, missing the organization, missing just everybody, all the workers in the organization, the coaches. It’s just a sense of feeling like home.”