Bodycam Footage Reveals ‘Stunned’ 49ers Owner During Arrest

The latest development in the ongoing scandal surrounding the arrest of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York during his arrest on Sunday in Ohio shows police bodycam footage obtained by The California Post of a “stunned” York being called over, placed in handcuffs, and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

York was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution and later pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a criminal tool — the cell phone he used to set up the encounter with an undercover police officer he believed to be a prostitute.

Lurid Details Surrounding Jed York’s Arrest

From TMZ: “Jed York was clearly taken by surprise when cops pulled him over in East Palestine, Ohio … body cam footage from the scene shows. Authorities released footage from the billionaire’s arrest, which shows him in a New York Yankees T-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and sneakers. He’s even wearing his wedding ring, though we’ve learned he and his wife split months before this incident.”The officers who arrest York can be heard discussing him after he’s put in the police car and they go through his wallet.

York, 46, became the 49ers’ CEO in 2008 and in 2024 became the team’s principal owner. The York family, which owns more than 90 percent of the 49ers, has an estimated net worth of $8.5 billion.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, York reportedly used a fake name to set up the meeting via text message and drove to what he believed would be an hour-long sexual encounter in a trailer park in exchange for $140.

After the officers find the money York put aside for the encounter, they find an undisclosed amount more cash in his wallet.

“He’s got all the money … he’s got a (expletive) load of money,” one officer says. “Wow. It’s crazy that people do this. They could do whatever they want. Like, they could do other things; they could go other ways. It’s wild.”

From The Chronicle: “On Saturday, York responded to an advertisement on a prostitution website, according to the report. He said his name was ‘Joe’ and asked to arrange a visit. Some time passed without a response. York then messaged again, “just checking in” to see if the woman was available. Still, there was no response. On Sunday morning, York again ‘asked if the woman was free,’ and said ‘that he would love to come and see her.’ An undercover officer responded. Later that day, driving a rental car and carrying $160 in cash, York pulled into the meetup location at an East Palestine, Ohio, mobile home park. He was met by police.”

Social Media Responds to Jed York’s Arrest Video

York’s arrest video drew plenty of commentary online — including about his clothing.

“This cop is all of us after Jed York was busted in a trailer park,” Sharp Football Analysis founder Warren Sharp wrote on his official X account.

“Jed York wearing a Yankees shirt during his arrest is THE criminal offense,” Our SF 49ers wrote on its official X account.

“Honestly, this Jed York story is Christmas in August,” 49ers reporter Jason Aponte wrote on his official X account. “Generational material here.”