49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Gets Brutal Take After Commanders Decision

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk likely won’t be playing for the Washington Commanders. On Aug. 5, the Commanders decided to sign veteran wideout Stefon Diggs, which probably puts an end to the Aiyuk speculation.

The Commanders were the only team to have reported interest in Aiyuk, and it was a destination the 49ers wide receiver wanted to go to. Nonetheless, what might have put Washington off was the countless tirades that Aiyuk went on this summer.

As a result, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen believes that had Aiyuk not done that and gone about the process to get reinstated, he could’ve been in Washington by now.

“I think [the Commanders door] has to be [shut],” Nguyen said during an Aug. 5 appearance on 95.7 The Game. “I just think with everything he’s put on social media, how things ended, his guarantees being taken away, I think he’s closing the door on himself with not just the Niners but with a lot of other teams in the NFL too.

“With the way that he’s conducted himself, I think it was almost a shoo-in to be a Commander at some point if he just kept his mouth shut, and now the Commanders are flirting with Stefon Diggs, which would pretty much close the door on Aiyuk.”

Brandon Aiyuk Has an Uncertain Future in the NFL

Moreover, Nguyen believes that Aiyuk’s future in the league looks bleak at best, given that he couldn’t name another team that would be willing to take a chance on the Niners’ wideout.

“I don’t know what other team would take a chance on him,” Nguyen added. “He would probably have to wait until a team really gets devastated and gets desperate to even give him a shot now. The Niners, I just don’t think they would do it based on everything that’s happened. It’s a rough look for him right now.”

Should the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk R econcile

Meanwhile, Daryle Johnson of 95.7 The Game floated the idea that if San Francisco and Aiyuk can’t come together and reconcile, the 49ers are dealing with injuries to their wideout position, with Ricky Pearsall out for the season and Christian Kirk also having dealt with an injury during training camp.

“I do know what happened with the Golden State Warriors is Draymond Green just knocked the hell out of a teammate, and they moved on,” Johnson said on Aug. 5 on 95.7 The Game. “They reconciled as best they could to salvage the season, made the playoffs, and they got past it as best they could. I bring that up because I’m looking at this injury list. I’m looking at Kyle’s mindset because it’s happened to me in life where you see your life flash before your eyes and you take a step back.

“And I say all that, partner, to say, looking at this litany of injuries at the wide receiver position, with Pearsall out, do you think the two parties, one being the Niners and the other being Brandon Aiyuk, get in a room, apologize, talk, and say things have changed, I’m viewing things differently.”