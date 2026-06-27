Brandon Aiyuk Doesn’t Hold Back on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Another Brandon Aiyuk video has surfaced on social media, in which the San Francisco 49ers wideout takes aim at head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. It’s clear Aiyuk has no desire to be with the Niners and wants to join the Washington Commanders.

Nonetheless, the 49ers are keen on trading him rather than releasing him, which might explain the frequent videos Aiyuk posts on social media. Still, most of his videos had been short, expressing his desire to join the Commanders.

However, the video that emerged on June 27, Aiyuk shared details of why his relationship with the 49ers soured over the last year. Moreover, the wideout took issue with how Shanahan handled the situation.

“The same general manager that tried to run me down and come apologize for his head coach,” Aiyuk said in a June 27 video on his YouTube channel. “Because the head coach had the temperament of a f—— toddler and was speaking out the side of his f—— mouth to me, knowing that you got it. You got it. What I’m gonna do in here, beat you up?

“You’re just talking crazy because you know you can talk crazy. People are going to respect me, or I’m going to get on. The story is I don’t f— with them, and I never will, but I forgive them. I’m trying to get better. I’m trying to grow.”

Brandon Aiyuk Gets Blunt on 49ers GM John Lynch

Moreover, Aiyuk shared another story in which he didn’t appreciate that Lynch showed up at his house unannounced to likely resolve the situation. Still, the player didn’t appreciate that gesture from the 49ers’ general manager.

“General manager is gonna pull up to my house,” Aiyuk noted. “Oh, weirdo. Like, bro, don’t pull up to my house uninvited, boy. S— ain’t safe. The f—? But I knew his a– was gonna do it. So I’m looking at my camera, my front door camera. I see a big old white boy, white man, former NFL safety. And I’m like, oh, hell no. And I know my wife is about to be back home soon.

“So I had to call my wife and say, ‘Uh, it’s a big-ass white man at the house. I don’t know what he doing over there. He was not invited. S— creepy. So if you on your way home, just probably just spin the block a few times because I don’t know what bro on.’ Weird.”

Furthermore, once Aiyuk finished taking jabs at Lynch and Shanahan, the player again made it clear that he wants to play for the Commanders.

“I’m trying to heal,” Aiyuk said. “So I ain’t finna hold it against anybody, but we ain’t cool, and we won’t be cool. And I will never be stepping in that building except for on Oct. 19 when I come through with that motherf—— belt.”

Insider Gives Major Update on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

Despite videos coming out almost every day of the wideout enunciating he wants out of the Niners, Aiyuk hasn’t done much to officially force the team’s hand. On the June 25 edition of “NFL Live,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on Aiyuk.

“He’s lighting money on fire is what he’s doing every time he puts an Instagram video out right now,” Fowler said. “So he is on the left squad list for the 49ers still. To get off that list, he has to apply to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“He has to file paperwork. I’m told that hasn’t happened. I’m told the 49ers haven’t given any sort of firm indication to him whether he’s going to be cut, traded, whatever. Teams I talked to say that he’s essentially untradeable right now.”