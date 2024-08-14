49ers Trade Proposal Swaps Brandon Aiyuk for All-Pro Pass Rusher & WR

The Brandon Aiyuk situation has appeared to be fluid for quite some time.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and the team are close to coming together on a new deal, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. This comes nearly a month after Aiyuk requested a trade when contract negotiations seemed to be at an impasse.

With rumors still swirling (the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have both been rumored suitors for Aiyuk), many analysts are putting together trade scenarios that would send the All-Pro wideout elsewhere.

In his August 12 column for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox suggested a trade proposal that would send disgruntled New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick, a 2025 second-round draft pick and 2024 third-round WR Malachi Corley to San Francisco in exchange for Aiyuk.

“For New York, this trade would yield another premier target for (quarterback Aaron) Rodgers to pair with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams,” Knox wrote. “For San Francisco, it would pair Reddick with Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd to form a terrifying pass-rushing trio.”

Jets Edge Haason Reddick Has Also Requested a Trade

Less than six months after joining the Jets, Reddick, who is also hoping to sign a new contract extension, has now requested a trade, as reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Reddick, who turns 30 in September, has never missed more than one game over his seven seasons in the league. He is entering the final year of the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

A second-team All-Pro in 2022 after netting 16.0 sacks and leading the league with five forced fumbles, Reddick was named to the Pro Bowl over his first two seasons with the Eagles. He finished with 38 total tackles (13 for loss), 11.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and a pass defensed in 17 starts for Philadelphia last season.

After two stellar seasons with Philly, Reddick wanted to renegotiate his contract. When the Eagles refused to up his pay, he requested a trade, which sent him to New York. Now, it’s Déjà vu all over again, as he has asked the Jets to trade him.

Riddick is due $14.25 million in 2024, which isn’t an insurmountable amount. It’s also not fully guaranteed. Still, with Bosa firmly in place for the next several years, it’s unlikely the Niners would want to add another hefty contract for an aging pass rusher.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Likely Won’t Be Traded, Should Reach New Deal Soon

“What I’ve been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers,” Garafolo said in an August 13 segment on NFL Network, adding:

“Their offers are in line, but it sounds like there’s just one more thing that needs to be ironed out and if that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal. He stays with the 49ers, he drops the trade request and finally we can put this situation behind him, the Niners can put it behind them.”

“If/when Aiyuk signs a long-term deal, his cap numbers for 2024 & 2025 will go DOWN from his current $14.1M. It’s the way these deals work,” Tim Kawakami of The Athletic wrote on X. “Amon-Ra St. Brown signed for $30M a year but cap hit this year is $4.8M. Next year $13.9M.”

“Yup. Based on the structure of their recent deals, I’ve calculated the 49ers can bring Aiyuk’s 2024 salary-cap hit down to about $8m from the current $14.1m,” Kawakami’s colleague at The Athletic, David Lombardi, replied.

“It’s about guaranteed money. Owners don’t like committing to guaranteed money. Players want guaranteed money,” Kawakami added.

With a new deal not yet done, though, trade rumors have gone from whispers to deafening shouts, and they won’t quiet until Aiyuk makes a decision.