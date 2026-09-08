49ers Legend Has Blunt Advice For Brandon Aiyuk

The season is days away, and Brandon Aiyuk remains in purgatory.

The star receiver is technically still on the San Francisco 49ers, but long ago burnt that bridge and won’t play for them again.

Aiyuk wants to go to the Commanders, but his chances of playing anywhere this season seem to be dwindling by the hour.

Former 49ers legend Vernon Davis has some blunt advice for Aiyuk if he wants to get a once-promising career back on track.

“I think Brandon Aiyuk needs to stay out of the media, be quiet and do what he has to do,” Davis told Online Casinos Canada. “He’s only hurting himself. Buddy, you are not bigger than the NFL. There was once upon a time when I was trying to hold out and demand more money. I realized quickly I (wasn’t bigger than the NFL).

“I know his situation is more about him getting on the right team. The money is already there. It’s about finding that team, and for him to do that, he’s going to have to be quiet. Sit in the back seat, put a zip on his mouth and be quiet. Play the game of football, man. Everybody knows you can play. Just play. Get on a team, be quiet and play. If it’s not too late for him.”

Davis: Aiyuk Can Find A Team In 2026

Even though no other team seems to have Aiyuk in their plans at this time, injuries mount fast in the NFL, and he could be in demand soon.

Davis believes Aiyuk will have his chance to re-start his career somewhere, and when that happens, it is time for him to focus on his craft and become a positive member of his new franchise.

“I don’t think it’s too late (to find a landing spot),” Davis said. “I think he can go into an organization, be effective and be a good locker room guy. From what I hear about him, I don’t think he’s a bad person. I don’t think he’s a cancer in the locker room. I just think he’s making some noise and he’s becoming part of the outside (distraction). He’s becoming the noise.”

Diggs Signing Complicates Aiyuk’s Future

Aiyuk has made it crystal clear he wants to go play for the Commanders and catch passes from quarterback and friend Jayden Daniels.

However, Washington signed Stefon Diggs late this offseason, and it seems like the Commanders are no longer aiming to add Aiyuk to the fold.

“I think they can be a really nice duo,” Davis said of Diggs and McLaurin. “They complement each other really well and they both have different skillsets. Terry is younger but Stefon really has a lot of juice left in the tank. They both bring a unique skillset to the wide receiver position, and they’re hungry.”

The option could always be re-visited, but Aiyuk’s future seems cloudy at this point.

There is no questioning the talent, as he had 1,342 receiving yards in 2023 and was named a second team All-Pro that year. However, Aiyuk tore his ACL in 2024 and has not been on the field since.

He is only 28 years old and should have several more years of effective play remaining, but the off-field distractions have mounted. If Aiyuk takes Davis’ advice and stays quiet, perhaps he will find a new home sooner rather than later.