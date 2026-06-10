Brandon Aiyuk Doesn’t Hold Back Again on 49ers Situation

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk broke his silence on his situation with an Instagram video on June 7. Two days later, Aiyuk uploaded another video addressing the situation, even though he didn’t mention the Niners by name.

On June 9, Aiyuk claims the 49ers refuse to release him because he believes the organization isn’t happy about paying him $50 million over eight months.

“And another thing, you want to know why they really mad though?” Aiyuk said (h/t Ari Meirov). “They mad because they stupid [and] dumb; they mad that they paid me $50 million in 8 months and then voided my guarantees for 2027, and I’m about to be on a new team in 2027. They mad at they selves for real. Acting like they mad at me, but they stupid a– mad at they self.”

While the Niners aren’t willing to release him and no team appears to want to trade for him, the situation is at a standstill. The Washington Commanders reportedly have an interest in Aiyuk but don’t appear willing to part with any assets to acquire him. Whether it’s due to the standstill or another reason, the wideout broke his silence regarding the situation he’s currently in.

Brandon Aiyuk’s First Message on the Situation With the 49ers

Aiyuk has 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in 69 games for the 49ers in his career, per StatMuse. Still, the former first-round pick didn’t play last season due to a knee injury (torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus) that he suffered in 2024.

In his first video, Aiyuk didn’t name-drop the 49ers, but he clearly hinted at the organization, saying the Niners might be afraid of what he can do with another team, such as the Commanders.

“The truth is they scared,” Aiyuk said in his first video talking about his situation. “They know how I get. They gonna say, ‘Oh yes, BA did this, BA did that. BA did, you know, that s—.’ Allegedly. Allegedly. But what they’re not going to say is, ‘BA sucks at football’, because they know how I get. And they’re running from that belt that’s on the way.”

Former Washington Player Sends Statement to Commanders

Nonetheless, if the Commanders do decide to wait, one of their former players says this patience had better pay off. On the June 8 edition of “BMitch & Finlay,” Washington football legend Brian Mitchell sent a clear message to his former organization.

“They can release, but to be honest with you, at this point, they’re not forced to do anything because their thing is like, ‘We don’t have to get to any number right now, and we’re not helping you be happy,'” Mitchell said about the Aiyuk situation. “I understand [the 49ers’] point, but I understand [Aiyuk’s] point tremendously.

“But the whole thing is this is a team over here [in the Commanders] who I think has been trying to move in another direction. Are you going to be played in this whole deal? How long are you going to wait? Do you know if he’s still going to be able to play like he played before? Because you better make sure if you wait and then you pull him in here.”