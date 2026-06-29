Brandon Aiyuk is Now Calling Out NFLPA as 49ers Contract Standoff Gets Messier

Brandon Aiyuk’s battle with the San Francisco 49ers has now widened beyond the team.

The 49ers wide receiver tagged the NFL Players Association in an Instagram story and accused members of the union of “lying/withholding information from a player on behalf of the team” while referencing “a certified agent.” Aiyuk added that his message was aimed only at people involved in his “specific case,” not the entire union.

That makes the post more than another social-media shot at San Francisco. Aiyuk appears to be questioning the process around his representation, and whether the NFLPA properly handled information tied to his former agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First.

Brandon Aiyuk Questions NFLPA Over Agent Issue

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Aiyuk’s Standard Representation Agreement with Williams was officially terminated Saturday, after the NFLPA’s public database still listed Williams as his agent as of Friday. The Chronicle also noted Aiyuk has argued Williams is relevant because Williams has represented 49ers general manager John Lynch.

That gives Aiyuk at least a real process question: if he believes he terminated the agreement months earlier, why did NFLPA records not reflect it until now?

But that is different from proving wrongdoing. Pro Football Talk reported that Aiyuk said he terminated his SRA through the NFLPA last November, while the NFLPA player-agent database still showed Williams as his representative. Unless Aiyuk can show the proper termination paperwork was filed and mishandled, his Instagram claim remains an allegation, not a finding.

Aiyuk’s 49ers Contract Still Gives San Francisco Leverage

The bigger issue for Aiyuk is that a union complaint does not automatically change his contract status.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers in 2024. Spotrac lists the deal as including a $23 million signing bonus, $76 million in guarantees and a $30 million average annual value. For 2026, he has a $1.215 million base salary, a $24.935 million option bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus.

But the 49ers have already voided his 2026 guaranteed money after Aiyuk stopped attending rehab and was placed on the reserve/left team list. That is why this standoff is so costly.

Aiyuk’s next practical step also matters. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Aiyuk still had not filed the paperwork necessary to be removed from the left-squad list. That limits the pressure on San Francisco to rush a release or trade.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Stats Show Why His Future Still Matters

The dispute can obscure why Aiyuk remains such a significant name.

Aiyuk led the 49ers with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. His career totals are 294 catches, 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns over five NFL seasons.

He also missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a serious knee injury. Aiyuk tore his ACL in October 2024 and that the injury situation grew more complicated during his rehab.

That production explains why his future is still a leaguewide storyline, even as his trade value and leverage have taken hits.

Why Aiyuk’s Wife Was Mentioned in the 49ers Dispute

Aiyuk’s wife, Rochelle Searight Aiyuk, has also become part of the public backdrop because Aiyuk referenced Williams texting his wife during his video, according to the Chronicle.

People reported that Aiyuk married Rochelle in April 2025 and that the couple shares a son, Braylon.

That context helps explain why Aiyuk appears to view the dispute as personal as well as professional. It does not prove his NFLPA claim, but it shows why the agent issue has become part of the larger fracture.

For now, Aiyuk can challenge the process and keep applying public pressure. But unless the paperwork, contract posture or roster designation changes, the 49ers still hold his rights — and his path out remains complicated.