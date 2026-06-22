49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Sends Clear Commanders Message in New Video

Training Camp is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers, and while all is quiet with the team, Brandon Aiyuk continues uploading videos on social media. The latest came on June 21, and if it wasn’t clear that he wants to join the Washington Commanders, he made it clear in his video.

In the 16-second clip, Aiyuk was cheering on the Commanders as if he were a player on their team.

“Man, what’s up everybody? I had a great Father’s Day,” Aiyuk said in the video (h/t OurSF49ers). “And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just wanted to say, go Commanders! Go Commanders, man. Go Commanders! Raise hell! Take command!”

While speculation links Washington to Aiyuk, he has made clear he wants to join the Commanders next. Still, the 49ers have shown no sign they are ready to grant that request.

The 49ers are open to trading the player, but as of right now, they don’t appear willing to release him. As a result, any team that wants the player will have to make an offer rather than wait for the Niners to release him.

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

Since that injury, his relationship with the 49ers has soured, and the team put him on the reserve/left squad list.

Could a Commanders Move Be Coming?

After the latest video from the Niners wideout, Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI shared his thoughts on Aiyuk, as the player is making another attempt to show that he doesn’t want to be in San Francisco anymore.

“It just is one of two things happening right now,” Cohn said in a June 21 video on his YouTube channel. “One could be that he’s in the process of getting released by the 49ers… So, it’s possible that all of that’s in motion and he’s over there and he’s not going to report to the Niners, and they don’t want the circus. He’ll be there for Day 1 of Washington Commanders camp.”

Is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Delusional?

Nonetheless, Cohn notes that the other possibility might not have anything to do with a potential imminent move to Washington. The 49ers beat reporter does float that Aiyuk might be delusional.

“The other possibility is that Brandon Aiyuk is just completely delusional and yelling into the void and trying to speak something into existence, and he’s no closer to joining the Commanders than he was last week, and he still has to actually show up to the Niners and force the issue,” Cohn added. “I don’t know what’s going on, but I like it; I like that he keeps doing it.

“I respect the effort, and I figure there’s probably going to be another update to the story, who knows, in an hour. This came out 11 minutes ago. So, Brandon Aiyuk is acting as if he’s on the Commanders, wearing Commanders colors. Doesn’t play for the Commanders, but thinks he will. And I think that’s really what matters.”