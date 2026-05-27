Brandon Aiyuk Situation Gets Strong Message From 49ers Insider

The situation between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk remains unresolved. Aiyuk isn’t showing up at the team facilities, and the Niners aren’t keen on releasing him; they are standing firm on a trade.

As a result, the entire situation remains at a standstill. There’s reportedly interest from the Washington Commanders in Aiyuk, given his ties with their QB, Jayden Daniels. However, it doesn’t appear the Commanders want to trade anything for him.

Moreover, Washington might not wait forever, as there are intriguing veteran options still in the free-agent market. With the situation still at a standstill, 49ers reporter for The Athletic, Matt Barrows, shared his thoughts on the matter.

“This idea that he’s done or that he can’t run routes anymore, that his knee is destroyed, that certainly wasn’t what they were saying eight months ago,” Barrows said during a May 27 appearance on 95.7 The Game.

“They thought he would be back. They thought he would be a contributor, and I think the hope was that he’d be a contributor in the playoffs. But something else happened. No one has gotten to the bottom of it. No one knows why he doesn’t return calls. I don’t think he’s returning calls from the agent.”

49ers Insider Gets Blunt on the Lack of Communication

Moreover, Barrows spotlighted the lack of communication throughout this Aiyuk situation. The only updates the player has provided on his end in all of this have been via social media posts.

“[Aiyuk] is still represented by the same agent who handled his 2024 contract, but there appears to be little communication between him and teams, and none between the agent and interested teams,” Barrows added. “He is in limbo.

“The San Francisco 49ers are not willing to release him without compensation, instead seeking something in return, which adds to the uncertainty surrounding his situation. He remains under contract with the 49ers but has not been on the premises in eight months.”

Could Commanders Turn to Brandon Aiyuk Alternative

The Commanders are the only team with reported interest, but Washington probably isn’t going to wait around for the Aiyuk decision. Former NFL wideout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter predicts that veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs will end up in Washington, which could end their interest in Aiyuk.

“I think [Diggs is] going to end up in Washington,” Carter said on the May 25 edition of “Fully Loaded. “ “He’s from the Baltimore area and played his college football at Maryland. It’d be a good look for them, and he needs to go somewhere where he is not the No. 1 because he’s not a No. 1. And as you can see in the Super Bowl, he’s not. He could not get open against them dudes.”

Last season with the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps and recorded an 87.5 overall PFF grade. Furthermore, the veteran wideout hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Diggs also averaged 11.9 yards per reception and generated 363 yards after the catch.

If the Commanders were to sign someone like Diggs, it would be interesting to see whether that would end their reported interest in Aiyuk.