San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Posts New Cryptic Video Amid Standoff

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is back on social media, and his latest post only added to the belief that his exit from San Francisco may be getting closer.

Aiyuk posted a video on Instagram of himself dancing in a robe and boxer shorts with the caption, “coming to a endzone near [you].” The post came two days after Aiyuk deleted a pair of Instagram videos that criticized the 49ers for not releasing him.

That timing is what makes the video matter. Aiyuk has been locked in a prolonged standoff with San Francisco, and the Washington Commanders have become the most obvious team attached to his uncertain future. Aiyuk was also recently connected to Washington, D.C., after posting from the city, reigniting speculation about a possible reunion with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk and Daniels were teammates at Arizona State in 2019, and Daniels has publicly acknowledged their relationship while avoiding any direct prediction about Aiyuk’s NFL future. “That is my brother,” Daniels told reporters in May, while adding that Aiyuk’s football future is “out of my control.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s Commanders Buzz Has Only Grown

The Commanders link is not new, but it has become harder to ignore as Aiyuk’s relationship with the 49ers has deteriorated.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco in August 2024, but the situation has unraveled since then. ESPN reported in November 2025 that the 49ers voided Aiyuk’s guaranteed money for 2026 because he had not met requirements in the deal, including a $24.935 million option bonus that had previously become guaranteed.

NFL Network reported in December 2025 that the 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, ending his season before he appeared in a game.

That is the football backdrop behind the latest video. This is not just a player posting an odd clip in June. It is a receiver who has not played since 2024, remains under contract with a team that appears ready to move on, and continues to be tied to a Washington offense built around one of his closest football connections.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have had incentive to wait. Kyle Shanahan said in March there was no set date for a resolution and added, “Hopefully we can get something for it,” according to ProFootballTalk.

That is the core standoff: Aiyuk appears to want out, Washington has been treated as a natural landing spot, and San Francisco has had little reason to simply release him without trying to recover value.

Mark Schlereth Warns Commanders About Aiyuk

Not everyone around Washington is eager to see the Commanders jump if Aiyuk becomes available.

Former Washington offensive lineman and Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth recently criticized Aiyuk’s handling of the situation, saying the receiver is “exactly where” he is because of his own decisions, according to EssentiallySports. Schlereth argued that the 49ers did not conspire to ruin Aiyuk’s career and warned against framing the receiver as a victim.

That criticism matters because it cuts against the easy fan fantasy of pairing Aiyuk with Daniels. On the field, the appeal is obvious. Aiyuk was a high-end route runner and separator at his best, and Washington could use another proven receiver to raise the ceiling around Daniels.

But the Commanders would also have to weigh the non-football variables: Aiyuk’s health, his long layoff, the contract history, and the way his public frustration has played out. Even if Washington prefers to wait for a release instead of trading for him, the decision would still carry risk.

A Release Would Change the Story Fast

The latest Aiyuk video does not prove the 49ers are about to release him. It does, however, fit the pattern of a relationship nearing its end.

Florio wrote that Aiyuk deleting the earlier critical videos could be read as an olive branch, while the new post hints that he expects to be in an end zone somewhere soon. That is still interpretation, not a transaction.

The meaningful part is what happens next. If the 49ers cut Aiyuk, the Commanders would immediately become one of the teams to watch because of Daniels, Aiyuk’s Washington hints and the long-running speculation around that reunion. If San Francisco keeps waiting for trade compensation, the standoff could drag into training camp.

For Aiyuk, the next step is about more than winning a social media battle. He needs a clean landing spot, a healthy return and a chance to remind the league why San Francisco once gave him a $120 million extension.

For the 49ers, the decision is whether holding out for value is still worth the distraction.

And for the Commanders, the question is no longer whether Aiyuk is interesting. It is whether the talent is worth everything that now comes with him.