San Francisco 49ers Cut Ties With Veteran OL Before Commanders Game on MNF

The San Francisco 49ers are making a roster change ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders.

San Francisco released veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth from injured reserve through an injury settlement on Monday, October 19, ending his brief stint with the organization.

The move comes as the undefeated 49ers prepare to host Washington at Levi’s Stadium, with injuries continuing to influence the team’s personnel decisions.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Toth was released with an injury settlement, a designation that differs from a standard release.

The 30-year-old joined San Francisco on a one-year contract in March after spending much of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers Part Ways With Former Eagles Offensive Lineman Brett Toth

Toth arrived in San Francisco with considerable NFL experience and the versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pound lineman entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2019. He subsequently spent time with the Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers before joining the 49ers.

According to his official 49ers biography, Toth has appeared in 37 regular-season games, making six starts. Four of those starts came with Philadelphia during the 2025 season, when he appeared in all 17 games.

San Francisco signed Toth to a one-year deal on March 12, but his time with the franchise ends without a regular-season appearance.

The injury settlement is particularly notable. Rather than keeping Toth on injured reserve, the 49ers have agreed to separate under terms that account for his injury.

An injury settlement generally allows an injured player and a team to part ways while providing compensation for an agreed-upon period of recovery.

The specific financial terms of Toth’s settlement have not been disclosed.

The transaction does not remove a player from San Francisco’s active game-day roster, since Toth was already on injured reserve.

49ers Injury Report, Inactives Draw Attention Before Commanders Game

Toth’s departure comes as the 49ers deal with several more consequential injury questions ahead of Monday Night Football.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., defensive lineman Nick Bosa, linebacker Garret Wallow and safety Marques Sigle for the matchup against Washington.

Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Bosa has been listed with knee and calf issues.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mike Evans was listed as questionable with rib and Achilles injuries, although pregame reports confirmed that he is available to play.

San Francisco also elevated wide receiver Malik Turner and linebacker Jalen Graham from the practice squad ahead of the game, providing additional depth for a roster dealing with multiple absences.

Those decisions carry considerably more immediate implications for Monday’s contest than Toth’s departure from injured reserve.

For San Francisco, the challenge is maintaining its undefeated record despite the growing number of unavailable players.

The 49ers enter Week 6 with a 5-0 record, coming off a divisional victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington, meanwhile, arrives at 1-3-1 following a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants.

The Commanders and 49ers are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 19, with the game airing nationally on ESPN and ABC.

For Toth, the injury settlement marks the end of his first season with the 49ers before he ever appeared in a regular-season game for the franchise.