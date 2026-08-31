49ers’ Brock Purdy Gets Blunt on Drew Brees Comparison

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will be looking to make the most of his new weapons on offense with Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, and the return of Deebo Samuel. Nonetheless, for being a Day 3 pick, Purdy has had a successful career thus far.

Last season, Purdy recorded 335 pass snaps, leading to a 90.0 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Purdy also recorded 12 big-time throws and 11 turnover-worthy plays while adding 131 scramble yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Still, could Purdy be on a Hall of Fame projection? In an Aug. 31 interview video with former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, the 49ers star shared his true thoughts on being compared to Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

“I think we do have similar paths in terms of we’re competitors,” Purdy told Garrett during his appearance on “Coach2Coach with Jason Garrett.” “We always found a way to win, and we didn’t go to big schools or anything.

“I went to Iowa State, he went to Purdue, but at the end of the day, I feel like we’ve both been able to find ways to elevate guys around us in our play and their play.

“And we find ways to win, man. I love quarterbacks who are tough and they can go through and play through tough things and situations, environments, physical pain, and you still find a way to win.”

49ers’ Brock Purdy on Not Having Eye-Popping Traits

Moreover, Purdy spoke about not having the traits most NFL teams look for in a QB, yet still finding his way to succeed and become a starting QB for a team like the 49ers.

“Obviously, you see other guys with extremely strong arms or they’re taller and they look like they have this perfect mold of a quarterback, and you think like the Dan Marinos and all those guys,“ Purdy added. “So sometimes growing up I was like, man, I wish I had that intangible or whatever.

“But for me, I’ve learned that this is how God created me and I’m going to go all in on being a fierce competitor, not comparing myself to anyone else, but always finding a way, not having an excuse of, ‘Oh, I’m not as big, I’m not as strong, or my arm isn’t like those guys.‘ It’s always been, ‘No, I’m going to go and show you that I can get it done with whatever I’ve been dealt with.'”

Brock Purdy on Addition of Mike Evans

As mentioned, Purdy will have new weapons this season to have success. During his Aug. 21 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,“ Purdy spoke about the addition of Evans.

“[Evans has] been awesome,“ Purdy said. “Just another veteran presence. Just what he brings to the table with our receiving corps, and having him in that receiver room has been huge. It’s for guys to understand, like, dude, this is what it takes to be great. He goes out there and obviously is a threat anywhere on the field, but in the red zone, too, man.

“Just seeing what he can do, it’s another level that he brings to the offense down there, man. So I’m excited about that. But in general, he’s smart. He’s played with great quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield. So I’m picking his brain on those things, too. I’m extremely happy that we got Mike.”