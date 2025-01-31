Brock Purdy Projected to Receive ‘Daniel Jones’ Type Deal From 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is poised for a significant financial leap this offseason. While the price is unknown, ESPN’s Dan Graziano took a shot at projecting contracts for several upcoming free agents and extension-eligible players. Among them, experts expect Purdy to secure the most lucrative contract in 49ers history. However, the key question remains: where will his deal place among the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks?

Currently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott holds the league’s top salary, earning an annual $60 million per season. While Graziano does not anticipate Purdy reaching that figure, he projects a substantial raise that would place him among the NFL’s top earners at his position.

According to Graziano, the 49ers quarterback could land a four-year, $196 million contract, including $112 million in guaranteed money — a dramatic increase from his current $5 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

“The 49ers do not hold a fifth-year option on Purdy because he was not a first-round pick,” Graziano wrote. “So if he played out the 2025 season, he’d be either an unrestricted free agent or (much more likely) a franchise tag recipient in 2026. Purdy has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance as the top bargain of the past three seasons in the entire league. Surely, both sides agree that the time has come for a significant raise.”

49ers and Brock Purdy Negotiations

The 49ers hold some leverage in negotiations, as they could utilize the franchise tag in 2026 should talks stall. However, both parties have stated their motivation to finalize a deal sooner rather than later. Ensuring Purdy’s full participation in the team’s offseason program is a priority, making a swift agreement beneficial for all involved.

Graziano notes that Brock Purdy’s contract may resemble the four-year, $160 million deal that Daniel Jones signed with the New York Giants, which included $81 million in guarantees. Yet, given Purdy’s superior performance and inflation adjustments, analysts expect the final number to be higher.

“Some of the people I talked to expect that the framework would likely build out from the contract Daniel Jones signed with the Giants two years ago (four years, $160 million with $81 million guaranteed),” Graziano added. “But it would obviously be adjusted upward for inflation and based on superior performance.”

Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reinforced this sentiment, reporting that the 49ers and Brock Purdy’s representatives anticipate smooth negotiations.

“I heard from a plugged-in NFL source this week that the 49ers and Purdy’s camp are, indeed, feeling like there won’t be fireworks on the way to an eventual deal,” Kawakami wrote. “But I’ve also heard generally that the framework might be a little different than some other recent QB deals.”

Purdy’s Contract Implications on 49ers’ Future

Brock Purdy’s contract situation is one of the most significant storylines of the 49ers’ offseason. A quick resolution would allow the team to move forward without distraction and ensure that they lock in their young quarterback as the franchise cornerstone.

With the 2025 season creeping closer, securing Brock Purdy’s long-term future would provide stability for the team while affirming his place among the league’s top quarterbacks.