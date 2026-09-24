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Brock Purdy Receives Strong Message From New 49ers WR Brandin Cooks

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Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 and playing as well as any team in the league entering Week 3 of the NFL season.

They’ll take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday while dealing with a plethora of injuries, particularly at wide receiver.

San Francisco is already without Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling. The team also placed Demarcus Robinson on IR this week while continuing to navigate Mike Evans’ hip injury that forced him to leave Week 2’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

49ers Sign Veteran WR

While Evans’ injury is not serious and there’s a good chance he’ll play this Sunday, the 49ers still went out and made a move, signing 12-year veteran Brandin Cooks to the practice squad.

Cooks has played for six teams, but he spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints and recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Over his career, Cooks has caught 734 passes for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns.

“Just awesome to get a veteran receiver here….been a fan of him for the last 10 years,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s had a Hell of a career, been a Hell of a player. You know we’re down on guys so it’s awesome to get a guy that’s done it before and done it for a long time.”

Cooks Makes Strong Statement on Brock Purdy

Now that Cooks will join an offense led by star quarterback Brock Purdy, it was only fitting that reporters asked him about his new teammate after he spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday.

“Yeah, he’s ballin,” Cooks said. “Seems like he’s playing at a whole other level, and that’s saying a lot because he’s been playing at a high level since the moment he got to this league.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Brock Purdy Receives Strong Message From New 49ers WR Brandin Cooks

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