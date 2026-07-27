Brock Purdy Reveals What He Thinks of Mike Evans at 49ers Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers are one of six teams that began NFL training camp over the weekend, and veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is already turning heads.

Evans signed a three-year, $60.4 million deal with San Francisco this offseason after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy spoke about what it’s like to play with Evans and the impact his addition could have on the offense.

Purdy Shares Thoughts on Evans

Purdy has already connected with Evans on several throws through the first two days of training camp, and the duo is expected to become a major part of San Francisco’s offense.

“A true pro. Obviously, he’s a Hall of Famer, but the way he goes about his business — coming into the locker room and getting ready, his mindset, the way he competes when he’s out on the field, running routes on air and when we’re going against our DBs. He’s pushing, he’s competing and he wants the ball,” Purdy said. “I’m like, ‘I love this’ — a quarterback loves seeing this out of a receiver who is itching to get the ball. He comes back to you in the huddle and tells you certain things. This guy is a competitor.”

Brock Purdy’s first impressions on playing with Mike Evans: “A true pro. Obviously he’s a Hall of Famer, but the way he goes about his business. Coming in the locker room and getting ready. His mindset— the way he competes when he’s out on the field, running routes on air and… pic.twitter.com/SjaS3s19oZ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 27, 2026

Evans Praises Purdy

Back in March, Evans also praised Purdy, calling him a “true professional” and a “really underrated player.”

“He’s a true professional,” Evans said. “Really, really underrated player. His first start was against my Buccaneers back in 2022, and I saw right then and there that if I played with him, I felt like I could help him out a lot.

“He’s already a really good player. I just hope I can help him get to where he wants to go in his career, and that’s to be a Super Bowl champion, potential MVP, and just have a great career here in San Francisco.”

49ers Right Now

The 49ers are entering the season with Super Bowl expectations thanks to the talent on their roster, but they already face several major questions.

The health of tight end George Kittle is one of the biggest storylines to monitor as he continues rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered in January.

More recently, Kyle Shanahan’s health has made headlines after a serious car accident on July 14 left him with a broken hand, broken nose, broken ribs, more than 40 stitches on his face, and a severe concussion.

Shanahan avoided anything life-threatening, but the injuries are expected to keep him out for a significant portion of training camp, and he does not have a timetable for his return to full coaching duties on the sideline.