Broncos’ Sean Payton Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Over three games, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has played like an MVP candidate, earning an 89.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the Niners signal-caller has thrown for 789 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception.

Purdy has also recorded five big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays, while registering a passer rating of 133.1, per StatMuse. The 49ers starter will look to carry this form into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Ahead of the contest on Oct. 4 at Levi’s Stadium, Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media on Sept. 30 and shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from Purdy as his team prepares for the Niners’ offense.

“He’s playing at a real high level,” Payton told reporters. “Very decisive. You never feel like he’s throwing his progressions fast. Kyle and those guys have done a great job, whether he’s under center or in the gun.

“The mix of run, play pass, and dropback is impressive. You see in three weeks, not only no sacks, first-and-third down, first in the red zone. Very efficient, and he’s making all the throws.”

Broncos’ Sean Payton Gets Blunt on Christian McCaffrey

Moreover, Payton didn’t stop at Purdy as he also praised another player on San Francisco’s roster. The Broncos coach is well aware they will have to limit the impact Christian McCaffrey could have on this game for the Niners.

“He does so many things well,” Payton added. “His football IQ is high. His skill set as a receiver, as a runner, all the things that you’re looking for in a good football player, but a really good running back. A lot of it goes through him and he’s got those Joker traits. He wouldn’t just be elite at running, but also elite at receiving and relative to what they’re asking him to do.”

49ers’ Fred Warner on Facing Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 4

Meanwhile, on the Broncos’ offensive side, the 49ers defense will have to worry about Bo Nix, coming off an impressive game in the comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Nix went 17-for-34 on his pass attempts, throwing for 186 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, with a passer rating of 73.9 against the Rams. The Broncos starter also threw one rushing touchdown in the Week 3 win.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner recently spoke to the media about facing Nix and the Broncos’ offense.

“Everything, honestly,” Warner told reporters on Sept. 30 when asked what’s most challenging about facing Nix. “He’s just a playmaker. His ability to extend out of the pocket, use his legs, I think he’s faster than people think. His ability to throw the deep ball and make plays in that way. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“It’s just no flinch. I think that’s one of the great attributes of a quarterback: The ability to continue to play regardless of the situation. The poise that he plays with as a young player, too, I think that’s uncommon. So, it’s going to be a huge, huge challenge for us.”