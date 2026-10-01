Broncos’ Talanoa Hufanga Gives True Thoughts on Facing 49ers in Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers will see a familiar face in Week 4 when Talanoa Hufanga returns to Levi’s Stadium with the Denver Broncos to take on the team he spent the first four seasons of his career with.

San Francisco drafted Hufanga in 2021 out of USC, and he produced 149 solo tackles, 70 assisted tackles, 2.0 sacks, and seven interceptions in 49 games, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, the Niners opted not to keep Hufanga, and he would leave in 2025 to sign with the Broncos in free agency.

Ahead of returning to face the Niners, Hufanga spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on seeing former teammates.

“I’ll probably say what’s up before the game,” Hufanga told reporters on Sept. 30. “It’s kind of cool, more of just like hello, and then you play the game, and you get to talk after. I think that’s where you get to kind of catch up with some guys.

“But at the end of the day, they understand what it is. Everybody’s trying to compete and everybody wants to win. So it’s not like there’s a time to just catch up. That’s really usually after the game and once the clock hits zero.”

49ers’ Fred Warner on Talanoa Hufanga

One of his former teammates on the Niners is linebacker Fred Warner. While they won’t be on the field facing one another, Warner noted what Hufanga brings to the table.

Warner spoke to the media on Sept. 30 and shared what the 49ers offense can expect when facing the Broncos safety, who is coming off five tackles, one sack, and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

“Everybody here knows Huf,” Warner told reporters. “His playmaking ability, obviously, was in the biggest way ever last Sunday night, and the plays that he made to help them win that game. He’s just like a Tasmanian devil out there.

“Just out there trying to make plays and play fast, play physical, instinctive. Probably one of the best instinctive players I’ve ever seen in my life. So obviously they know all about him on their side, though.”

Fred Warner Talks Facing Broncos QB Bo Nix

Meanwhile, one player Warner will be on the field with is Broncos QB Bo Nix. Ahead of the Week 4 game, the 49ers linebacker shared his thoughts on facing the signal-caller, who played a major role in the team’s Week 3 comeback win over Los Angeles.

“Everything, honestly,” Warned added when asked what’s most challenging about facing Nix. “He’s just a playmaker. His ability to extend out of the pocket, use his legs, I think he’s faster than people think. His ability to throw the deep ball and make plays in that way. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“It’s just no flinch. I think that’s one of the great attributes of a quarterback: The ability to continue to play regardless of the situation. The poise that he plays with as a young player, too, I think that’s uncommon. So, it’s going to be a huge, huge challenge for us.”