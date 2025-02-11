Hi, Subscriber

Chad Johnson Issues Dire Warning to Deebo Samuel After Trade Request

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Chad Johnson
Getty
49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks

Retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson recently shared his concerns regarding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s request for a trade. Samuel, a key playmaker for the 49ers, made headlines on Super Bowl Sunday when news broke that he was looking for a move away from San Francisco.

During an episode of Night Cap, Johnson discussed the potential risks of leaving a successful system with co-host and fellow NFL great Shannon Sharpe. Johnson’s primary warning to Samuel was clear: a trade might not necessarily lead to a better situation.

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Johnson told Sharpe. “Hopefully, he doesn’t find that out, but if he goes to the wrong place, he will.”

Samuel has gained a reputation as a “Swiss Army Knife” due to his ability to play multiple roles within the 49ers’ offense. Whether lined up as a wide receiver, in the slot, in the backfield, or running jet sweeps, he has been a crucial weapon under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Johnson questioned whether Samuel would be able to find a team that could use his unique skill set as effectively as San Francisco has.

Will Another Team Maximize Samuel’s Talent

Johnson and Sharpe discussed how Samuel’s versatility may not be as valuable in other offensive systems. While Samuel is an elite playmaker, the offensive scheme he plays in is just as important in determining his success. Johnson pointed out that not every team has a coach like Shanahan who can maximize a player’s hybrid skill set.

“I think about Deebo’s skill set, I think about what Deebo brings to the table and how he’s such a Swiss Army Knife and can do so many different things from an offensive perspective,” Johnson said.

Johnson speculated about potential destinations where Samuel could fit. He mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as an intriguing option but noted that opportunities might be limited because of the team’s existing talent.

“I would love his creativity—I don’t think there’d be any room for him—in Kansas City … there’s only one Andy Reid,” Johnson explained. “There’s only one Sean McVay. McVay’s offense would be good for Samuel.”

The Green Bay Packers were another team Johnson mentioned as a possible landing spot, considering their offensive approach under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Deebo Samuel’s Uncertain Future

At 29 years old, Deebo Samuel has established himself as one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons. Over the course of his career, he has recorded 5,935 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns in 81 games. His 2021 season was particularly impressive. He set career highs with 77 receptions, 1,770 scrimmage yards, and 15 touchdowns — including one passing. Samuel’s efforts earned his first and only All-Pro nod and cemented him as a top playmaker in the NFL.

Despite his success, there is no guarantee that a trade will lead to a better situation for Samuel. The San Francisco 49ers have not publicly commented on his request, leaving his future uncertain.

Chad Johnson’s advice is simple—Samuel should think carefully before leaving a system that has allowed him to thrive. While a trade could offer new opportunities, it may not necessarily lead to a more favorable situation.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Chad Johnson Issues Dire Warning to Deebo Samuel After Trade Request

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x