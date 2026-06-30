Chiefs Receive Strong Take Involving 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

When it comes to San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, the Washington Commanders are the only team in the mix of teams rumored to be a landing spot for Aiyuk. Moreover, in recent days, the player has made it clear he wants to join Washington.

Nonetheless, what if the Commanders decide they don’t want the potential baggage Aiyuk brings after seeing the frequent videos the player has put out in the last few days?

If that were to happen, would any team decide to pursue him either via trade or when the Niners eventually release him? Any team outside Washington that might be interested in Aiyuk will need a veteran dressing room capable of handling any issues.

For Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Kansas City Chiefs make sense for Aiyuk if the Commanders were to pass on the player. Sobleski has a trade package in which the Chiefs trade a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to the 49ers for a seventh-round selection and Aiyuk.

“Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs simply cannot operate in the same manner as they did during the 2025 campaign,” Sobleski wrote in a June 29 article. “Changes are still necessary, with wide receiver serving as a significant question mark.

“Surprisingly, the Chiefs did little to address wide receiver this offseason despite the position being a glaring need. Kansas City drafted Cyrus Allen in this year’s fifth round, and the rookie certainly has the talent and skill set to exceed expectations.

“At the same time, the Chiefs should do more to improve the talent level on the outside considering Rashee Rice’s unreliability, Xavier Worthy’s continued development and Tyquan Thornton’s lack of production.”

The Reason Brandon Aiyuk Makes Sense for the Chiefs

Moreover, Sobleski shared why Aiyuk makes sense for Kansas City despite the situation the wideout finds himself in with the 49ers, as the relationship has not just gone sour but has spilled into the public eye.

“A healthy Aiyuk brings a completely different skill set to take pressure off of Mahomes and aging tight end Travis Kelce,” Sobleski added in his article. “This point is particularly important for the 30-year-old signal-caller since he’s coming off a torn ACL and LCL.

“Furthermore, the Chiefs placed too much on their quarterback’s shoulders last season. As a result, Mahomes experienced his worst season as a starter and old, bad habits reappeared. Kansas City is the franchise most willing to take a chance on talent even if major concerns are present.”

49ers Insider Speculates on Brandon Aiyuk’s Future

Whether it’s the Commanders, Chiefs or another team, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes Aiyuk could be nearing the end of his NFL career.

“If you’re the Washington Commanders and you’ve been following this, certainly [general manager] Adam Peters knows Brandon Aiyuk very well,” Maiocco said in a June 27 video on his YouTube channel.

“[Head coach] Dan Quinn doesn’t know him nearly as well. I don’t know if he knows him at all, but I can’t imagine the Washington Commanders would be going all in for Brandon Aiyuk just because he says that the day the 49ers release him, the Commanders are going to sign him, or that he’s going to sign with the Commanders.

“Is he just speculating because one of his very good friends, Jayden Daniels, is the quarterback of the Washington Commanders? I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility, or out of the question, to think that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final NFL game.”