49ers Announce Christian Kirk Update Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers took another massive blow to their wide receiver room when Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers heavily relied on star WR Mike Evans for the rest of their Week 5 game. But the team has question marks at the WR position aside from Evans.

San Francisco recent signee, Brandin Cooks, caught a touchdown during Sunday’s win, but young WRs Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing did not have a significant impact. Cowing caught 1 pass for 9 yards against the Seahawks. Watkins did not tally a target.

While the 49ers’ wide receiver room looks depleted, help could be on the way soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote: “49ers opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk, who has been on injured reserve all season due to a calf injury.

The 49ers announced a series of moves on Thursday: “The 49ers today announced they have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed LB Eugene Asante to the team’s practice squad. In addition, the team opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk.”

Kirk signed a 1-year, $3 million contract to join the 49ers this offseason. But the veteran WR has not played a game in the red and black so far this season.

Kirk has been on injured reserve since Aug. 30 due to a calf injury. But he could have a big impact on the 49ers’ offense when he returns.

Ricky Pearsall (season-ending surgery), De’Zhaun Stribling (IR), Demarcus Robinson (IR) and the aforementioned Samuel will all miss significant time.

Getty Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Looking at Christian Kirk’s Career

Kirk has been a reliable target throughout his 8-year NFL career. He played with the Houston Texans last season, where he tallied 28 receptions for 239 yards and 1 touchdown.

The WR notably caught 8 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 30-6 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans catches a pass against Brandin Echols #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

In addition, Kirk had his best statistical season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. He recorded 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The veteran WR has 432 career receptions for 5,415 yards and 30 touchdowns.