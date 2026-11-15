Christian McCaffrey Makes Career History With 74-Yard 49ers Touchdown vs. Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is no stranger to making NFL history. On Sunday, November 15, he added another career milestone against the Dallas Cowboys, this time with one of the biggest plays of his career.

McCaffrey hauled in a 74-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brock Purdy during the second quarter, putting San Francisco back in front of Dallas, 17-16.

The touchdown was the longest reception of McCaffrey’s NFL career, surpassing a mark that had stood since his days with the Carolina Panthers.

It was another remarkable moment for the 30-year-old running back, who entered Sunday’s game fresh off breaking an NFL record previously held by Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Christian McCaffrey Breaks Career Receiving Record Against Cowboys

McCaffrey’s previous longest reception during the regular season was 49 yards, recorded with the Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on October 16, 2022.

His previous longest postseason reception was a 56-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on January 7, 2018, during his rookie season.

That means Sunday’s 74-yard score wasn’t merely his longest touchdown catch. It was the longest reception of his NFL career, including the postseason.

There is one important distinction: It wasn’t his longest touchdown of any kind.

McCaffrey previously scored on an 84-yard rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2019, when he was still playing for Carolina. That play remains the longest rushing attempt of his career.

Still, the touchdown against Dallas represented an impressive display of explosiveness from a player whose reputation has been built on versatility.

And with the Cowboys and 49ers trading scores during the first half, McCaffrey’s career-long reception came at a particularly valuable moment for San Francisco.

49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Adds to Historic NFL Career

The touchdown against Dallas came just one week after McCaffrey passed Marshall Faulk for the most career touchdown receptions by a running back in the Super Bowl era.

McCaffrey entered the Cowboys game with 37 career touchdown receptions following San Francisco’s November 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the 49ers’ official statistical recap, McCaffrey also established a franchise record with his 19th receiving touchdown as a member of the team against Las Vegas.

His 74-yard touchdown against Dallas extended those marks to 38 career touchdown receptions and 20 receiving touchdowns with San Francisco.

McCaffrey’s production has been especially notable considering the workload he has handled throughout his career.

He returned to form in 2025 with 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns after injuries limited him to just four regular-season appearances in 2024.

And while much of McCaffrey’s success comes from his ability to consistently move the chains as both a runner and receiver, Sunday’s touchdown against Dallas offered another reminder that he remains capable of breaking open a game in a single play.

After nearly a decade in the NFL, McCaffrey is still finding new entries for his personal record book.