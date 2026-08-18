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Christian McCaffrey Injury News Emerges Weeks Before NFL Season

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NFC Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are set to play their second preseason game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As it stands, 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey likely won’t be in action as he continues to deal with what the team describes as tightness.

McCaffrey has missed roughly a week of practice, which has sparked speculation about whether he’s actually dealing with an injury or potentially “holding in” as he seeks a new contract. He’s due to make $12.5 million, significantly less than some of the NFL’s other top running backs.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put that speculation to rest with an update Monday night.

McCaffrey Injury Update Emerges

Rapoport revealed that McCaffrey isn’t conducting a “hold in” and is actually dealing with tightness. The team doesn’t consider the issue serious and appears to be taking a precautionary approach given McCaffrey’s injury history and the regular season just over three weeks away.

“Let me give you the contract update here,” Rapoport said. “This is not fake. Actually tightness. Not fake tightness. Not a hold in. Actually tightness. Doesn’t seem like anything to really worry about. I know we’ve heard that before with Christian McCaffrey, but for real this does not seem like anything to worry about. The timing of this coming right after Jahmyr Gibbs, right after Bijan Robinson got paid, my understanding… coincidence.”

McCaffrey’s 2026 Outlook

McCaffrey is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign in which he established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

He earned Pro Bowl honors, finished fourth in MVP voting and racked up 311 carries for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Christian McCaffrey Injury News Emerges Weeks Before NFL Season

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