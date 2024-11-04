49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Finally Returns to Practice in New Clips

The San Francisco 49ers have been awaiting the return of RB Christian McCaffrey, and now the star is finally back in practice.

McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles issues in both of his legs, forcing him to miss the team’s first 8 games of the season. But after Kyle Shanahan explained the plan for his return (more on that below,) McCaffrey appears to be gearing up for Week 10.

After officially opening his practice window earlier in the day, McCaffrey was seen doing drills during the team’s November 4 practice here.

It’s only good news for San Francisco, as they are 4-4 and needing a second-half spark. While the Niners have found success in the running game with RBs Jordan Mason and RB Isaac Guerendo, there’s no doubting that McCaffrey is a level above.

It’s also clear that the team is excited to have him back. At the end of practice, the 49ers had McCaffrey break down the huddle to end the session. That video can be seen here.

Shanahan Explained Plan for McCaffrey

Coming into the season, there was no real worry about McCaffrey missing time. At least, the 49ers didn’t give any serious hints that his Achilles issues were going to force him out.

Either way, San Francisco has been careful with his return. And while he is back in practice, it’s no guarantee that he will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 10.

“I think it was tough at first when we did it in training camp and then felt like he was going to be ready for Week One. And then after we decided to put him on IR I think it’s been pretty easy. That’s why we did decide to do that because we knew it was going to be at least a month and shut him down for a while and now build him up slowly and things have been going well. Now it’s going to be nice to get him back, hopefully,” Shanahan said on October 28.

No coach wants to make absolute predictions, so it’s no surprise Shanahan was cautious with his comments. However, it’s hard not to see McCaffrey playing, especially when considering a new report.

ESPN Insider Updates McCaffrey’s Chances

The same day that McCaffrey made his return, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter provided an update on his condition. Schefter was asked on The Pat McAfee Show about McCaffrey’s condition on November 4.

“I would say it’s what I haven’t heard,” Schefter said about . “Haven’t heard a single setback. I haven’t heard that there’s been any issues. I haven’t heard that there’s any complications. So as long as there is no red flags, and that continues on, then I would think that he’s going to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers, as long as there’s no setbacks.”

That’s obviously a positive. San Francisco would likely not give McCaffrey a chance to return if they didn’t feel confident. However, Achilles injuries are touchy and can be aggravated easily. Should McCaffrey and the Niners see any form of issue, it likely won’t take much to rest him.