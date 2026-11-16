49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Lights Up Cowboys, Matches Eric Metcalf’s 36-Year-Old NFL Mark

It’s the kind of game that doesn’t happen even once in a career — it’s the kind of game that happens once every few generations.

What San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did to the Dallas Cowboys’ defense in Sunday’s Week 10 game is the kind of performance people bring up when they’re talking about Hall of Fame candidacies — not to mention what it did for his team in the moment.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is the first running back with multiple 60-plus yard touchdown receptions in a game since Eric Metcalf on Sept. 20, 1992,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Sunday night.

McCaffrey’s second 60-plus-yard touchdown came on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter and gave the 49ers a 46-32 lead. The 49ers finished with 584 yards of total offense — the most yards allowed in a single game by the Cowboys in franchise history.

“What a day for Christian McCaffrey vs Dallas!” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account. “161 receiving yards — most by a RB in a game since Jamaal Charles had 195 in 2013. First 49ers player with 200 scrimmage yards and 3 TD in a regular season game since Jerry Rice in 1995. First RB with multiple 60-yd Rec TD in a game since Eric Metcalf in 1992.”

The 49ers needed every bit of it to overcome a 5-touchdown night from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and hold on for a 46-40 win to improve to 8-1.

McCaffrey Scores 3 Touchdowns on Career Night

The other 60-plus touchdown from McCaffrey came on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Purdy in the second quarter. McCaffrey had a 3rd touchdown on a 16-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter and had 221 yards of total offense, including 4 receptions for 161 yards.

“Christian McCaffrey today: 60 rushing yards, TD, 161 receiving yards, 2 TD, 46.2 fantasy points,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account. “MACHINE.”

“Christian McCaffrey has more scrimmage yards (221) than the following teams had in total yardage in Week 10: Cardinals, Packers Patriots, Raiders,” Underdog NFL’s Arye Pulli wrote on his official X account.

Brutal Stretch of Games Awaits 49ers

The 49ers are staring at a brutal stretch of games over the next month against possible playoff teams — fortunately for them, three of those four games are at home.

That starts with consecutive home games against the Minnesota Vikings (Week 11) and Seattle Seahawks (Week 12), then a road trip to face the New York Giants (Week 13), and back home to face the Los Angeles Rams (Week 14).