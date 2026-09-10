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49ers Reveal Christian McCaffrey Plan Before Rams Game

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San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey during an NFL game.
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Christian McCaffrey put together the second-most productive yards from scrimmage season of his nine-year NFL career last year, and the San Francisco 49ers still see more untapped potential.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, but the explosive plays that typically define elite production were rare. He managed just three runs of 20 or more yards the entire season. Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed that gap ahead of the 2026 opener.

Shanahan Explains Plan to Unlock More Explosive Plays

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
GettyHead coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan pointed to the collective effort required to spring big runs, according to Matt Maiocco, 49ers Insider for NBC Sports Bay Area.

“In order to get those big runs, it always takes all 11,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan acknowledged there are areas McCaffrey himself could improve, but he was clear the bigger fix falls on the offense around him. The plan centers on better downfield blocking, specifically targeting safeties and the backside cornerback, the kinds of blocks that turn a modest gain into a much longer run.

Shanahan framed it as a shared responsibility across the coaching staff and roster, not something that rests on McCaffrey alone.

How the 49ers Plan to Manage McCaffrey’s Workload

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
GettyChristian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

Part of the plan also involves keeping McCaffrey fresher throughout games by getting more carries to other backs. Rookie Kaelon Black, a third-round pick, appears to have won the backup role over Jordan James, and Shanahan believes Black is capable of handling the same run-game responsibilities McCaffrey typically shoulders. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also offers some flexibility out of the backfield when needed.

The bigger challenge comes on passing downs, where McCaffrey’s versatility is harder to replace.

“There are things you’re only going to ask Christian to do,” Shanahan said. “And when he’s out, you got to change that stuff up, and the threat of that stuff gets changed, too, for the defense.”

San Francisco will need a well-rounded offensive approach right away, opening the season against the Los Angeles Rams in a game kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Final Word for the 49ers

Getting more out of McCaffrey isn’t about asking him to do more. It’s about putting better structure around him so his talent translates into bigger plays more consistently.

If San Francisco executes that blocking plan the way Shanahan envisions, McCaffrey’s per-carry production could look noticeably different than it did a season ago.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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49ers Reveal Christian McCaffrey Plan Before Rams Game

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