Christian McCaffrey Reacts to Deebo Samuel’s Return to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made headlines late Thursday night when they agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel spent last season with the Washington Commanders after playing his previous six seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him out of South Carolina in 2019.

Several of Samuel’s former teammates reacted to the news, including star running back Christian McCaffrey, who spoke to reporters following Friday’s training camp practice.

McCaffrey Reacts to Samuel Signing

McCaffrey said he’s “so fired up” about Samuel’s return and added that the veteran playmaker gives the 49ers offense “so much confidence.”

“I’m so fired up. Deebo has such a presence on the field. When he’s in the game, you have to account for him in so many different ways,” McCaffrey said via Greg Silver. “I look at a guy like Dre Greenlaw on defense. When you get him back, there’s just something about that. It gives you a little bit of confidence, and it’s the same with Deebo. He gives us all so much confidence. You know when he’s in the game he’s got your back. He’s just a fun dude to play with and a game breaker.”

49ers’ 2026 Offense

San Francisco has Super Bowl aspirations, and Samuel’s return only strengthens those hopes.

The offense will once again revolve around Christian McCaffrey in the backfield and Brock Purdy under center, while Purdy will have an impressive group of pass catchers at his disposal.

They signed veteran wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal this offseason, added Christian Kirk, and still have Ricky Pearsall despite his lingering injury concerns. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling has also made a strong early impression during training camp.

Veteran tight end George Kittle also remains in the picture and hopes to be ready for Week 1 after suffering an Achilles injury in January.