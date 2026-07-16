49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Reacts to Former Teammate’s NFL Retirement

The NFL world received somewhat unexpected news on Wednesday just weeks before training camps begin.

Carolina Panthers backup quarterback and seven-year veteran Will Grier, a former West Virginia star, announced his retirement from football at age 31.

The Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He later spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers before returning to Carolina this offseason to compete for the backup quarterback job behind Bryce Young.

Grier kept his announcement simple, writing, “Retired today,” on Instagram.

Christian McCaffrey Reacts to News

Grier spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Carolina, where he teamed up with star running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey reacted to Grier’s retirement announcement by commenting on his Instagram post, writing, “Legend man. Loved playing with you. Also sickest way to retire haha ‘retired today.'”

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 season. Since then, he has remained one of the NFL’s most productive running backs.

Other Reactions Around the League

McCaffrey wasn’t the only NFL star to react to the news. Grier also received messages from A.J. Brown, Drake Maye, Trey Lance, Jake Ferguson, and several others.

“Congrats fam. Glad our paths crossed!” Brown wrote.

Maye commented, “704 made,” referencing their shared ties to North Carolina’s 704 area code.

Ferguson wrote, “First NFL pass came from the Thrill golden arm. Changed my life.”

“Congrats!” Lance added.

What’s Next for Grier?

That’s one of the biggest questions Grier now faces at 31 years old.

However, The Athletic reported after his retirement that the Dallas Cowboys offered Grier a coaching position before he signed with the Panthers this offseason.

“After Grier spent last season on Dallas’ practice squad, the Cowboys offered him a position on Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff this year, according to Chad Grier, who said Will was leaning toward taking it before the Panthers called,” The Athletic’s Joseph Pearson wrote.

That opportunity could offer a glimpse into Grier’s next chapter if he decides to remain in football.