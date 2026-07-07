Christian McCaffrey Receives Blunt Message on 49ers Future

Last season, Christian McCaffrey was a key part of the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. However, at 30 years old and playing the running back position, could his time with the Niners be reaching its end? One beat reporter believes so.

During the 2025 NFL season, McCaffrey played 931 total snaps, leading to a 78.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 311 times for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. McCaffrey also averaged 3.9 yards per attempt on the ground and forced 47 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, as a receiver, he caught 102 passes on 121 targets for 924 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Despite this production and his importance to San Francisco’s offense, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn wonders if this 2026 season will be the last for McCaffrey in the Bay Area.

“Christian McCaffrey could be entering his final season with the 49ers,” Cohn said in a July 6 video on his YouTube channel. “This is true. His contract runs through 2027. I know it seems weird that the 49ers might cut Christian McCaffrey, but let me show you how it’s structured. There’s no guaranteed money in 2027. His base salary this year, 2026, is $1.3 million.

“But his base salary next year, the final year of his contract, is $16.85 million. So they’re going to have to give him a lot of cash next year. In addition, his cap number will be $26.4 million. That’s about 8.1% of the salary cap. That’s a lot for a running back, especially one who averaged less than four yards per carry last year and will be 31 in 2027.”

Christian McCaffrey Gets Two Potential Options on 49ers Future

Moreover, Cohn believes that the 49ers will either cut the veteran or sign him to an extension after this upcoming season.

“I think the way this contract was structured when they extended it in 2024 was that, by 2027, they will either extend him or cut him,” Cohn added. “Maybe they could restructure it somehow. But if he has another year where he gets hurt, or he stays healthy but is really ineffective as a runner, I don’t see how they’ll justify paying him that much money at 31 years old.”

Ricky Pearsall Lands Strong Message for 2026 Season

Speaking of the 49ers’ offense, one player who is entering a crucial season is Ricky Pearsall. The wideout is entering his third season in the NFL, and it could be a make-or-break campaign for the player.

“The most obvious player to name here is wide receiver Ricky Pearsall,” Jose Sanchez of 49ers on SI wrote in a July 2 article. “He’s yet to come close to proving the 49ers right for investing a first-round pick on him.

“However, it’s not due to a lack of talent. Early last season, he had moments where he showed the damage he could do. The talent is there for him to be a bona fide No. 2 receiver.

“He just needs to finally stay healthy. Some of it is unlucky, especially last season. A PCL injury is brutal, and he had to play through it. Fingers crossed he gets some luck to stay healthy, or the 49ers will not pick up his fifth-year option.”