49ers Give Devastating Christian McCaffrey Update After Loss to Bills

Just four games after his return, Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 campaign is likely over.

The San Francisco 49ers superstar sustained a potentially season-ending knee injury during the team’s Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on December 1, 2024.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter on a non-contact play; McCaffrey went down while running after a handoff, immediately limping off the field towards the medical tent and subsequently to the locker room. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed that McCaffrey suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury, which would likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“I think potentially (it’s season-ending),” Shanahan said about McCaffrey’s injury, via ABC 7. “I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet.”

“It was frustrating,” Shanahan added. “He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff and thought he came out great, looking really good, and it looked like he just got his shoestring there. … I hurt for him, and tough for our team not having him.”

Christian McCaffrey’s PCL Is Latest in Series of Injuries in 2024

Prior to his latest injury against Buffalo, McCaffrey had been tearing it up in the game, amassing 53 rushing yards on seven carries. The game marked only his fourth appearance of the season, as he had missed the first eight games due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

That condition, characterized by inflammation of the Achilles tendons, emerged during training camp in early August, leading to his absence from the preseason and first half of the regular season.

After an extensive rehabilitation period, the 49ers activated McCaffrey from the injured reserve list on November 9 and he made his season debut in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, his return was highly anticipated, as he has been instrumental in the 49ers’ offense, leading the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2023.

McCaffrey’s absence poses a significant challenge for the 49ers, who are already contending with multiple injuries among key players. The team has struggled to maintain consistency this season, and losing their star running back further complicates things.

“The good news for the 49ers is that it’s not an Achilles injury, and McCaffrey will avoid surgery. A minor sprain could see him return within 2-4 weeks, but if there’s more extensive damage, the absence could stretch to 6-8 weeks, a major blow for San Francisco,” Dr. David Chao wrote on December 1.

It’s Jordan Mason Time Once Again for the San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey’s versatility and playmaking abilities have been instrumental in the 49ers’ game plan, and his potential season-ending injury necessitates some adjustments for Shanahan and company.

With McCaffrey out, expect Jordan Mason to take center stage once again.

When McCaffrey was down in the first half of the season, Mason became a pivotal contributor to the team’s ground game. In 11 games, Mason has amassed 711 rushing yards on 140 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt, scoring three touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 91 yards.

Now in his third season with the Niners, this has been a breakout year for Mason, who is on pace for the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, Mason could help his future stock immensely by finishing the regular season as strong as he started it.

We’ll see whether McCaffrey returns again in 2024, but based on his shaky season so far, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s shut down for good.