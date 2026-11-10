Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post After 49ers’ Win Over Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers put on a show this past weekend, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 to improve to 7-1 on the season and remain firmly in first place in the NFC West.

Once again producing at an extremely high level was 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s continued to serve as a workhorse for the offense week in and week out.

McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown.

He may have had some extra motivation at Levi’s Stadium, as his wife, Olivia Culpo, and their two young children were in attendance.

McCaffrey’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Monday, Olivia shared a heartfelt social media post on Instagram featuring the family together, both on the field and near the top of the stadium overlooking the empty field.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, Roman, in September, and they shared that it was his first game watching his dad play.

“Niners win and Romans first game,” Culpo wrote on Instagram. “We love you super dad! @christianmccaffrey.”

Fans React on Social Media

Friends, family members and 49ers fans reacted to the heartwarming social media post.

“Best picture ever!” McCaffrey’s teammate Kyle Jusycyk said.

Someone else added, “girl you are super mom fr.”

Another person wrote, “These pictures are everything.”

“The cutest NFL family,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “I’m OBSESSED with you guys.”

McCaffrey Speaks About His Wife’s Impact

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in 2025, McCaffrey opened up about his wife’s impact and everything she does to make his job easier.

“We’re very similar. We both value hard work and understand what it takes to do our jobs efficiently,” McCaffrey told PEOPLE. “The level of understanding, humility, and teamwork applies to both family and business… I’m very fortunate — my wife is incredible. She really makes my job easy, which isn’t easy in-season. It’s a 24-hour, on-the-clock deal. I feel lucky she supports me the way she does.”