Colts, Raiders Get Strong Deebo Samuel Take Amid 49ers Speculation

The future of former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is a major talking point with the 2026 NFL season nearing. Samuel is probably waiting for the right situation to play on a team looking to contend for a playoff spot.

Last season with the Washington Commanders, played 713 total snaps, leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Samuel hauled in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, Samuel remains a free agent, and CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani put together a list of potential suitors in a July 22 article, two of them being the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams made decisions this offseason regarding their wideout room, as the Silver and Black signed Jalen Nailor in free agency. Meanwhile, Indianapolis re-signed Alec Pierce with the largest contract in free-agency history for a wide receiver, but traded Michael Pittman Jr.

Why Raiders, Colts Make Sense for Deebo Samuel

The Raiders might make sense for Samuel, given that he has played for new head coach Klint Kubiak, who was the passing game coordinator with the 49ers. As a result, he could be an extension from Kubiak to the wideout room on what the Raiders head coach wants from his receivers.

“Headlined by Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr, receiver may still be an area of weakness,” Dajani wrote. “Pairing a veteran slot weapon like Samuel with a veteran signal-caller like Cousins makes sense. As it stands, Brock Bowers is the only offensive weapon that can be relied on in Sin City.”

Regarding the Colts, they need someone to fill that WR2 behind Pierce, and Dajani feels that Samuel could be that player.

“As it stands, Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin are expected to be the starting wideouts,” Dajani added in his article. “Downs has played primarily in the slot, but coach Shane Steichen admitted his team would look to play him more on the outside. Could that open the door for a veteran slot player?”

49ers Get Strong Deebo Samuel Message Amid Speculation

Nonetheless, one team that Dajani didn’t add to his list was the Niners, even though there’s speculation about a reunion. During his six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 334 catches for 4,792 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in 81 games, per StatMuse.

Despite speculation that Samuel could return to San Francisco, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho doesn’t believe the 49ers should consider bringing Samuel back, arguing the move would create more problems than it solves.

“When you start acquiring veteran, talented, but older players, they’re no longer the No. 1 or No. 2 at their position based on your roster; they have to play on special teams,” Acho said on the July 20 edition of “Speakeasy.”

“Now your roster is out of whack and imbalanced. I’m also not going to stunt the growth of first-round pick, third-year player Ricky Pearsall for Deebo Samuel. Is Deebo talented? Duh. But he’s probably had more 700-yard seasons than 1,000-yard seasons. So at what cost? At what cost?”