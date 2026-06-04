Commanders Issued Major Warning About 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon Aiyuk reportedly received a warrant for his arrest in Northern California. The warrant for the wideout stems back to the December video Aiyuk posted of himself speeding by Levi’s Stadium.

As a result, it’s another twist in Aiyuk’s situation as the player appears to want out of the 49ers. However, the Niners want a trade for the receiver and don’t seem to want to cut him right now, so he can sign elsewhere as a free agent.

The lone team to have a reported interest in Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, as of June 4, Aiyuk is following only five accounts: One is the Commanders, and the other is their QB, Jayden Daniels.

As a result, that’s Aiyuk’s way of probably saying he wants to go to Washington. Nonetheless, whether it’s the Commanders or any other team, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is warning teams against signing (when the Niners end up releasing him) or trading for the 49ers wideout.

“I don’t know that Brandon Aiyuk will play again because he’s no longer worth the headache,“ Acho said on the June 3 edition of “Speakeasy.” “People don’t realize, and these conversations always get lost in the sauce, that half the time your favorite athlete doesn’t get signed, even if there’s something extracurricular going on, because their talent no longer makes room for them. That’s really what it comes down to.

“It doesn’t matter your favorite athlete’s religious orientation, sexual orientation, or political orientation. If they’re one of those guys, their talent will make room for them. But if they’re not one of those guys, their talent isn’t going to make room for them anymore. Brandon Aiyuk, he’s not one of those guys anymore.“

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Not Worth the Trouble

Moreover, Acho believes that Aiyuk is no longer worth the headache, given that the wideout hasn’t shown whether he’s healthy or not for any team to roll the dice on him.

“So, realistically speaking, why would you want him on your team? For what? For the distraction in the locker room? For him to potentially be a cancer in the receiver room? What contribution has he shown he can make over the last two years? Furthermore, he’s still coming off an ACL injury.

“If he’s willing to throw $60 million away, do you think he cares that much about your organization? He didn’t care about the organization that drafted him, nor the organization that offered him more than $60 million guaranteed. So, I just don’t know what kind of fool would take a chance on this version of BA until we see him get help.”

Brandon Aiyuk Gets Blunt Advice

On the May 19 edition of the “Rich Eisen Show,“ NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared blunt advice for the wideout.

“If I could advise Brandon Aiyuk, I would tell him to show up for work,” Garafolo said. “I would have told him to show up for work a couple of weeks ago. Go ahead and see if they’re willing to let you work out, run routes, and do things at their facility.

“If you’re injured, all of a sudden those guarantees are back, and your money is on their books once again. He did not do that. He has not done that.”