49ers Face Concerning Deebo Samuel Possibility Involving Rams

Former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel remains a free agent after spending last season with the Washington Commanders. Last season with the Commanders, played 713 total snaps, leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade.

Samuel hauled in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, his production didn’t lead Washington to want to keep him, and now Samuel is likely waiting to see which contending team might make sense for him. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report noted the best-case scenario would be a return to the NFC West, but not with the Niners.

Gagnon predicts that Samuel will sign with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp, which would be interesting to see if the veteran wideout has enough football left in the tank to haunt his former team twice this upcoming season.

“The Rams saw a lot of Samuel during his six-year run in the NFC West,” Gagnon wrote in a July 10 article. “I wouldn’t be shocked if they were to find a way to bring in the 30-year-old former star on a one-year contract.”

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 334 catches for 4,792 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in 81 games, per StatMuse.

Deebo Samuel Would Make Sense for the Rams

Gagnon believes the Rams could be in the market for a veteran wideout to line up behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, given there isn’t much production behind them. As a result, Los Angeles might want a proven wideout to fill that WR3 role on offense.

“No other receiver on the roster caught 20 passes or scored more than a touchdown in 2025, and the Rams must know that they need something else there in what appears to be an all-in campaign,” Gagnon added in his article.

“That could mean Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Samuel, or a less glorified but familiar veteran like Josh Reynolds. I’m predicting it’s Samuel because I get the sense they don’t want to risk inviting the distractions that could come with Diggs and Hill, and I think Samuel is an ideal fit as a versatile addition to Sean McVay’s creative offense.”

49ers Urged to Reunite With Deebo Samuel

Nonetheless, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn recently stated that the Niners should consider reuniting with Samuel, as it would give the team more depth at a position where there are concerns about whether the wideouts can stay healthy.

“I just think it would be so on brand for the Niners when they finally cut Brandon Aiyuk to change the narrative, spin the narrative and bring back Deebo Samuel,” Cohn said in a July 4 video on his YouTube channel.

“Right now they don’t need Deebo Samuel because they have Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall. But Ricky Pearsall hasn’t had a full offseason in the NFL. He’s in and out constantly. I can’t remember him playing three practices in a row.

“Then you’ve got Mike Evans at 33 on the other side and a rookie as the backup. It just seems so easy for the Niners to bring back Deebo. If Ricky pulls his hamstring or Mike Evans pulls his hamstring, who do you think is going to be the next guy they call? They love Deebo Samuel.”