49ers Get Concerning Message on Mykel Williams, Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers have intriguing young pieces on their defense with Mykel Williams and Romello Height. Williams was the Niners’ first-round pick from 2025, while Height was a third-round pick from this year’s draft.

As a result, the 49ers will lean on these two players not only this season but also in the future. Nonetheless, when it comes to this upcoming 2026 season, one former Niner has major concerns for both of these players.

On the May 15 edition of the “Grit Code Podcast,” former 49ers safety Donte Whitner expressed concern about Height’s weight and Williams’ recovery from his torn ACL injury.

“I’m concerned about Romello Height’s weight,” Whitner said. “We saw his get-off, and people are raving about what he’s going to add to the pass rush. I’m definitely concerned. It’s not going to happen this year. You’re doing too much running. It’s almost football season…

“I’m [also] concerned about Mykel Williams. He hasn’t even been cleared to do on-field activities, bro. It’s about to be June. This is when you’re supposed to be building your base and your foundation: Cardiovascular and muscular. He hasn’t even been cleared to jog.”

Romello Height’s Weight Can Be Improved Next Offseason

Moreover, while Whitner is concerned with Height’s weight, he also notes that there’s room for improvement. However, that won’t be happening until next offseason.

“It’s going to take a full offseason plan, a surplus of calories, and a specific weightlifting system to bulk him up,” Whitner added. “At this point, you’re just going to be riding off that rookie weight. And I’m going to tell you right now, boy, he’s a little light in the a–.

“I’m a little concerned, bro. If they get him on a double-team, it’s going to cave the defense in. You’re not going to be able to put him on the football field. I know we like the get-off, we like the speed. Teams are going to counter.”

49ers Insider on Mykel Williams’ Injury Recovery

Speaking of Williams’ recovery, 49ers on SI reporter Grant Cohn recently shared the latest on the defensive lineman. For Cohn, he believes that the second-year player will likely miss the early part of the 2026 season for the Niners.

Cohn noted that Williams was one of the few non-rookies at the 49ers’ rookie minicamp and shared what he saw as Williams rehabbed.

“It’s early May, and he tore his ACL in early November,” Cohn said in a May 9 YouTube video. “So we’re talking about roughly six months. That is not a short amount of time, but he was not running. Mykel Williams was sort of bouncing back and forth…

“If all you’re doing is bouncing back and forth and trying to acclimate your body and tendons to bearing weight on one leg, it seems to indicate you probably still have a ways to go, which, again, is to be expected.”

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see when Williams returns and whether he can have an impact on a defense that will have a new defensive coordinator and is expected to help a team reach the playoffs and go on a deep run.