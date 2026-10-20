Concerning Truth About Mike Evans’ Injury Emerges After 49ers Win

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night to improve to 6-0 on the season.

However, star wide receiver Mike Evans got off to a fast start with three receptions for 94 yards in the second quarter before aggravating his Achilles injury, which kept him out of practice all week.

Concerning Truth Emerges About Evans’ Injury

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Evans may miss some time but confirmed that he hadn’t suffered a tear and that the injury wasn’t overly serious.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided more insight into Evans’ injury, revealing a concerning detail the wide receiver may have to manage moving forward, especially if he doesn’t miss any games.

“A lot of times when you see a team report an Achilles injury you go oh no. But not in this case. This is an Achilles injury that is not a tear but it something that Mike Evans has dealt with and will continue to have to deal with,” Garafolo reported.

“Mike Evans at this point in his career plays such a physical style of wide receiver… and if its a question of pain tolerance. This is the kind of guy that’ll battle through it,” he added. “But he’s got an Achilles issue that Kyle Shanahan said after the game something that he’s had before and it was bothering him throughout the week and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play in the teams next game.”

From @gmfb: #49ers WR Mike Evans has been, and will continue, to deal with an Achilles injury while #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin will get the full diagnosis on his knee injury today and it’s not expected to be a good one. https://t.co/yf1IXy4LfS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco is dealing with a plethora of injuries, especially at the wide receiver position. If Evans misses time, quarterback Brock Purdy will have to operate with a depleted group of receivers.

Fortunately, the 49ers play the Atlanta Falcons this week before heading into their bye. Christian Kirk also appears to be getting close to a return, which would help San Francisco’s offense.