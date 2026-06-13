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49ers Confirm Death of Former Pass Rusher Aldon Smith

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Aldon Smith, San Francisco 49ers
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(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith has died, as the team confirmed the tragic news on June 13. Smith, who was 36 years old, played for the Niners from 2011 to 2014 after being drafted seventh overall in 2011.

During his four seasons in the Bay Area, Smith had 120 solo tackles, 32 assists, 44.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and one interception in 50 games for the 49ers in his career, per StatMuse. As part of confirming the news, the 49ers issued a statement.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers said in a statement. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen.

“Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

This story is being updated…

Eduardo Razo Eduardo Razo is a sports writer for Heavy.com, covering the NFL, MLB, and college football. He has previously covered the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB for NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, and has freelanced for PSG Talk, covering Paris Saint-Germain. He also worked as an editor at Athlon Sports, focusing on MLB and the NFL. More about Eduardo Razo

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49ers Confirm Death of Former Pass Rusher Aldon Smith

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