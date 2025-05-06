49ers Could Reunite Robert Saleh With Recently-Released Ex-Bucs Starter

Excitement around the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers is palpable, but there are still some serious question marks about the unit.

Namely, the Niners could use some more depth at safety. San Francisco selected former Kansas State product Marques Sigle in the fifth round, and they also added former Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant, inking him to a one-year deal in the offseason. Grant brings starting experience from his tenure with the Falcons and is expected to compete for a significant role.

Former third-rounder Ji’Ayir Brown showed promise during his rookie year but struggled in 2024, leading to a benching in favor of Malik Mustapha.

A 2024 fourth-round pick, Mustapha emerged last season and is expected to start once again. But he’s currently recovering from an ACL injury, and he may not be ready for the start of the regular season. That’s why the 49ers should consider adding safety Jordan Whitehead.

San Francisco 49ers Could Sign Veteran Safety Jordan Whitehead

Whitehead, 28, has had a solid seven-year NFL career so far. After being drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round in 2018, he spent four years with Tampa Bay before a two-year stint with the New York Jets. That’s where he met and worked with Saleh.

“If anybody knows how to put Whitehead in a position to succeed, it’s Saleh,” Kyle Posey of Niners Nation wrote on April 28. “He started every game under Robert Saleh in New York in 2022 and 2023.”

In 2024, Whitehead returned to the Bucs, starting 12 games. He finished with 79 total tackles (two for loss) and three passes defended. Over his career, Whitehead has amassed 557 tackles, 11 interceptions and 45 passes defended across 105 games.

The Pros & Cons of Bringing Whitehead Aboard

It’s fair to say that Whitehead’s skill set aligns well with the 49ers’ defensive scheme under Saleh. Known for his physicality and run-stopping ability, Whitehead has also developed into a reliable pass defender. During his time with the Jets, he credited daily practices against quarterback Aaron Rodgers for enhancing his coverage skills.

“I was going against Aaron Rodgers everyday in [training] camp and that brought another level out of me,” he said in March of 2024. “I was always labeled as a box safety, but my label now wouldn’t say that because I feel comfortable playing man-to-man, playing in the post.”

Financially, Whitehead should be affordable. He signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bucs in 2024, with a $4.5 million cap hit in 2025 and no guaranteed money remaining. They declined that option, making him a free agent. He should command less than that this time around.

There are concerns regarding Whitehead’s health heading into the 2025 season, however. He missed the final game of his 2024 campaign due to injuries sustained in a car accident and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. He’s said to be “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, but his status is still uncertain.

While adding Whitehead would obviously hinge on his medical clearance, the potential benefits could win out. The 49ers would get a seasoned safety who already knows Saleh’s defense, and acquiring Whitehead would add depth and experience to their secondary. His versatility and leadership could also prove valuable as San Francisco aims for another deep playoff run.