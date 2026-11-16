Brian Schottenheimer Doesn’t Hold Back After 49ers Beat Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers‘ offense added more misery to the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive struggles. In their Week 10 matchup, the Niners’ offense put 46 points on the Dallas defense as Brock Purdy had no issue finding his offensive weapons.

Nonetheless, it was Christian McCaffrey who had the biggest game among the players that Purdy was getting the ball to. The 49ers running back had 13 carries for 62 rushing yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, he did most of his damage in the passing game.

McCaffrey recorded four receptions on four targets for 161 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. After the loss to the Niners, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke candidly about his defense not being able to stop San Francisco.

“I thought the second half was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer told reporters postgame after the Cowboys fell 46-40 to the 49ers on Nov. 15. “The tackling was atrocious, and we have to do a deep dive into the film to see why.

“You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. We have to review the film and identify the problems, but the defensive performance in the second half was totally unacceptable.”

Brian Schottenheimer Calls Out Cowboys’ Defensive Struggles

Moreover, Schottenheimer pointed to the Cowboys’ struggles containing Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel Sr., as both players broke free for explosive touchdowns. He emphasized the need for better tackling and defensive discipline to prevent those plays from happening again.

“I want to see the film, but you have to get Deebo Samuel on the ground,” Schottenheimer added. “You have to contain him and can’t let him stay outside. You have to turn the ball back to your help. The last touchdown to Christian McCaffrey came against Cover 0.

“It was a tough matchup for Von, who was isolated one-on-one, and Christian beat him inside. At the end of the day, I thought the tackling was unacceptable and has to be better. On those two plays, the first Deebo play was clearly misdirection.

“I don’t know if guys were trying too hard, but our eye discipline in the second half was not very good. Obviously, the reverse was a good call by Kyle Shanahan, but if it goes for 40 or 50 yards, that’s one thing. You can’t let it turn into a 70-yard touchdown. We also have to do a better job defending the naked bootlegs.”

George Kittle Praises 49ers’ Offensive Firepower Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle praised the explosiveness of San Francisco’s offense and its ability to overcome mistakes, even while acknowledging there were areas the group could improve.

“They’re incredibly explosive, with players who can score at any moment,” Kittle said postgame. “There are going to be a couple of drives we’ll look back on and realize we need to stay on the field in those situations. But that’s the nice thing about this team. We can have bad plays and still have good enough players to make up for them.”

San Francisco will look to build on this performance when it faces a tougher test against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in Mexico City.