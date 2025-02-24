Cowboys Make Decision on Former 49ers 1st Round Pick’s Future

Lance’s Time with the Cowboys Over?

According to Stephen Jones, the Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner, Trey Lance is not expected to return in 2025.

“We took a shot a Trey and wanted to do that,” Jones told The Dallas Morning Newsat the scouting combine. “We think the world of Trey, but us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different.”

The Dallas Cowboys acquired Lance from San Francisco 18 months ago, before the team’s final preseason game. His only full offseason and training camp with Dallas came last season.

Lance played in just four games and had one start with the Cowboys. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 266 yards with one interception and was sacked four times. He rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.

49ers Survived the Lance Trade

A 49ers reunion with Trey Lance is unlikely, as the quarterback needs legitimate playing time. As Purdy prepares to receive a lucrative contract extension, he makes the Lance era feel like a small bump in the road. Although, the three first-round draft picks could have come in handy while playing in the Super Bowl last season. Maybe San Francisco would have seen a different outcome had they not made the franchise-altering trade for Lance.

Yet somehow, the 49ers survived the misstep and were able to recoup high-potential talent.

With the fourth-round pick acquired by trading Lance, the San Francisco 49ers selected safety Malik Mustapha. In his rookie season, Mustapha totaled 72 tackles and one interception. The Wake Forest product also finished as a top-15 Rookie of the Year finalist. Among defenders to play 10 games, Mustapha possesses the seventh-highest grade on the 49ers, per Pro Football Focus.

Outside of first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence, every other 2021 first-round pick quarterback will be a free agent this offseason.